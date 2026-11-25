Years before he formed a supergroup with John Paul Jones, Dave Grohl fired a shot in the dark in a bid to have him play on a Foo Fighters record.

Not only did the bold move pay off, he also befriended the rest of Led Zeppelin in the process.

The story dates back to the early noughties, when Grohl and co. were working on what would become their fifth album, In Your Honor. The double album features a host of guest stars, including Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and Norah Jones. John Paul Jones, however, is the feather in its cap.

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“Originally, I thought it’d be cool to have guests on every song on the acoustic album,” Grohl told Total Guitar in September 2006. “So I came up with a list of people from guys I know, like Josh Homme, to people I’d give my left arm to be in the same room with, like Mike Campbell or Ry Cooder.”

Sadly for Grohl, the speed in which the acoustic album was pieced together meant most of those names weren’t gettable. But there was time for a Hail Mary.

“After two weeks of recording, I felt we were done,” Grohl remembered. “But I thought one song in particular [Another Round] would sound great with a Mellotron. Having listened to [Led Zeppelin’s] Rain Song every day of my life for 20 years, I knew there was only one person who could play the part.”

Ever the optimist, Grohl fired off a message to the bass player’s management.

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“A few days later he called my house,” Grohl recalls. “When he showed up at the studio, we all tried to play it cool. I didn’t want to tackle the guy and kiss his face off. He sat down at the Mellotron, looked at it and said, ‘Hello, old friend,’ then launched into Rain Song. Taylor, Chris and I just sat there, jaws wide open.”

John Paul Jones then started playing the iconic Kashmir guitar riff (but on Mellotron, seemingly).

Little did Grohl know at the time, but his hero was about to become his friend. A week later, he was invited by Jones to sit with Led Zeppelin at a table at the Grammys, where the band was due to be honored with a Lifetime Achievement award.

“Then I got this tap on my shoulder,” Grohl remembered, “and it was Jimmy Page saying, ‘All right, Dave. How are you, mate?’ It was the greatest day of my life. It was really humbling.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before the decade was out, the pair had recruited Josh Homme to front the supergroup, Them Crooked Vultures. Their sole album is arguably Jones’ best work outside of Zeppelin.

Back in 2021, Grohl had expressed his desire to get the band back together, but five years later, we’re still waiting...