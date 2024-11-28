“I couldn’t process playing any familiar songs but strummed chords. The whole experience was fascinating”: Guitarist undergoes eight-hour brain surgery – and plays his acoustic during the operation
Colin Miller was woken up part way through the operation to play guitar in order to maintain his left-side motor movements
A musician from the UK recently underwent an eight-hour brain operation – and played an acoustic guitar during the procedure.
Colin Miller from Kent, England, was diagnosed with a life-limited glioblastoma late last year, after the left side of his face went into spasm on his way from a holiday in Cyprus. Shortly after, he underwent surgery at King’s College Hospital in London to remove a golf ball-sized tumor on his brain.
However, rather than deciding to be put under for the duration of the operation, Miller instead opted to stay awake for part of it and, rather miraculously, play his guitar.
The budding guitarist, it turns out, was given the choice to either be put to sleep or remain awake for the brain surgery, and when the doctor asked Miller how he typically used motor movements on his left side, the guitar was his go-to answer.
So, as to not “lose mobility in my hand and fingers”, Miller says, he was asked to bring his acoustic to the operating theater. Part way through the operation, he was woken up – and began to play (no, he didn't opt for Green Day’s Brain Stew).
“The doctor questioned how I use motor movements on my left side, and I told him I play the guitar,” Miller says (via News Shopper) “So not to lose mobility in my hand and fingers, they asked me to bring in my guitar and I was woken up part way through my surgery and played different tunes.
“I couldn’t process playing any familiar songs but strummed chords. The whole experience was fascinating.”
In a video posted by Brian Tumour Research, Miller can be seen nonchalantly strumming through a range of primary chord shapes, blissfully unmoved by the whirring surgical apparatus and activities of the medical professionals around him.
After the operation, Miller underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy, and now has returned to playing with his local Herne Bay Baptist Church band, playing guitar and occasionally singing.
Miller also undertook Brain Tumour Research’s 99 Miles in November challenge to raise money for the organization, helping its mission to “find a cure of all types of brain tumours”. At the time of writing, he has raised £1,396 – 684% of his original target.
“I had to give up my driving license, but I can still move my body, and I feel blessed to be able to do so in support of the brain tumour community,” Miller continues.
“I’ve been struck with emotion upon reading the stories shared amongst the group on Facebook. I truly believe that investing into research will lead us to finding kinder treatments and eventually a cure for this devastating disease.”
Visit Brain Tumour Research to find out more, and donate at Colin Miller’s JustGiving page.
