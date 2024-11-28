“I couldn’t process playing any familiar songs but strummed chords. The whole experience was fascinating”: Guitarist undergoes eight-hour brain surgery – and plays his acoustic during the operation

Colin Miller was woken up part way through the operation to play guitar in order to maintain his left-side motor movements

A musician from the UK recently underwent an eight-hour brain operation – and played an acoustic guitar during the procedure.

