“For me to be so appreciated, I think I can start to feel guilty and pressured. But I guess it’s a good problem to have”: From playing Steve Vai's guitars to playing with him onstage, Tosin Abasi's rapid ascent made him one of the biggest names in guitar

Speaking to Guitar World in 2014, the Animals As Leaders maestro recalls the grueling salmon cannery and poop-scooping dog kennel jobs that helped him save for his first Vai signature model, and discusses how to adapt to seven- and eight-string models

Tosin Abasi holds his Ibanez signature guitar against a grey background
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

This interview with Tosin Abasi was first published in Guitar World in 2014.

The Animals As Leaders guitarist has quickly risen to the top of the new school of virtuoso players… and he used to shovel dog poop for a living. But what Guitar World readers really want to know is…

