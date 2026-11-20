This month’s Bought & Sold welcomes a real legend of hard rock and heavy metal, Ricky Warwick of the Almighty, of Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders… He even played on a Stiff Little Fingers live album and has his latest solo LP, Fire & Vengeance, out now.

He’s here to talk guitars loved and lost, and to share some advice on how to find one – and he’s a philosophical kind of guy, so we’ll ask him some of the questions that have haunted humanity since, well, since the invention of the electric guitar.

What was the first serious guitar you bought with your own money?

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The first guitar I ever got was a Westbury, made in Japan. It was quite expensive, costing £160 back in 1980, which was a lot of money in those days. I saved up doing odd jobs for people. A few years ago I played The Waterloo in Blackpool, run by a guy called Ian Fletcher.

He said he had a present for me – a Westbury he found and bought for me on eBay. I used it that night. It was emotional, a full circle moment. And you know what? It sounds fucking great. I’ll definitely be using it in the future.

What was the last guitar you bought and why?

The Les Paul Classic that’s in my current live rig. I got it from Guitar Center in Nashville about four years ago. I wanted a backup for the Custom, but I didn’t want another Custom. I felt it would be hard to find one as good without spending an incredible amount of money.

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My next guitar is on the way, though. My manager [Adam Parsons] got me another Les Paul Classic for my birthday, with a custom paint job of my skull logo. It’s still being finished but will be with me soon.

What’s the most incredible find or bargain you’ve ever had when buying guitars?

I remember being on tour with The Almighty in 1983. We found this pawn shop in Lincoln, Nebraska, and there was this black Gibson SG on the wall. It was in really good condition and on sale for $175. I couldn’t believe it, so obviously I bought it right there and then.

There were no cracks or breaks, so I’m guessing the guy at the store had no idea of its actual value. I ended up giving the guitar away to a friend. Maybe that’s a good reason why I don’t drink any more [laughs]!

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What’s the strongest case of buyer’s remorse you’ve ever had after buying gear?

Steve Clark from Def Leppard had those three-pickup Gibson Les Paul Customs. Joe Elliott has one of them at his house, and when I was working with him on my first solo album, he let me use that guitar

I’ve been lucky, but there was one Gibson that I ended up returning. Other than that, I haven’t really bought any turkeys or duds. I try not to have too many guitars. I’ve been selling a few recently because I don’t play them.

I see them sitting there and feel like it’s a bit of a waste. I’ve got about eight or nine in the arsenal right now. That’s all I need. Of course, I’m always looking for that next insane guitar, but anything not getting used might need to go.

Have you ever sold a guitar that you now intensely regret letting go?

That’s easy. When I was in (sic), the band I formed after The Almighty split up, I had this orange Gretsch Country Gent. It sounded amazing and I loved it so much. It was this bitchin’ guitar. I came back to Dublin later on and had a few things going on in my personal life. I needed the money and sold it. I really regret that now. It’s the one guitar I miss not having.

What’s the one famous guitar you wish you owned?

I guess Gary Moore’s 1959 Les Paul [‘Stripe’] would be something else. I’ve had the honour of playing a few famous guitars. Steve Clark from Def Leppard had those three-pickup Gibson Les Paul Customs. Joe Elliott has one of them at his house, and when I was working with him on my first solo album, he let me use that guitar on a couple of tracks.

When we were in Australia with The Almighty many years ago, Pete Wells from Rose Tattoo came down to a show and played with us. He used this beat-up ’80s Squier Tele for slide and then gave it to me at the end. I still have it and have used it live. The fact it belonged to one of my favourite bands means a lot to me.

What’s your best buying tip for anyone looking for their ultimate guitar?

Find somebody who knows more about guitars than you do and bring them along so you can ask their opinion. But really, all you need to do is pick it up and play. If it sounds good and feels good to you, that’s all you need. It’s that simple.

You might want to think about how much it weighs or if it frets out anywhere on the neck. Also, if it sounds good not plugged in, that’s a good start because that will mean it will sound even bigger and better when you stick it through an amp.

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Are there any common design features on electric guitars that are an instant turn-off when auditioning potential new additions?

Anything pointy, apart from a Flying V because those things are sexy. Any guitar that’s super-pointy is an instant no for me. There was an era when those guitars were popular and I still wasn’t interested. I remember auditioning guitar players when The Almighty got back together at the start of the century and one guy came in with a pointy metal guitar.

Poor guy was doomed before he’d even played a note. Sorry to all you pointy-guitar lovers out there. If you’re in my band, it ain’t happening. I don’t mind if you use it in the studio where nobody else sees it, but don’t bring it out on stage.

When was the last time you stopped and looked in a guitar shop window or browsed online and what were you looking at?

We were in Edinburgh the other day and ended up in GuitarGuitar. They had a Telecaster with P-90s, which I’d never seen before. I was quite intrigued by it but didn’t have enough time to try it out. It made me want to know more about the model and how it sounds, so I might have to do a little bit of exploring on that one.

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If forced to make a choice, would you rather buy a really good guitar and a cheap amp, or a cheap guitar and a top-notch amp?

A cheap guitar is better. There are so many good ones out there, and I don’t think that’s the case with cheap amps

A cheap guitar is better. There are so many good ones out there, and I don’t think that’s the case with cheap amps. Even the Westbury guitar that was gifted to me was probably cheap to get. It’s harder to find a good-sounding cheap amplifier. But if you have a good amplifier, you can get away with a cheap guitar, especially if you bastardise it and change a few things. It’s not hard to make a guitar sound decent.

If you could only use humbuckers or single coils for the rest of your career, which would it be and why?

That’s tough. I love them both because they sound good for different reasons… But it’s got to be humbuckers because they will cover everything within reason. I love the P-90 sound and would be sad to lose it, but you can almost get away with making a humbucker sound like one. I don’t think that works the other way round, though.

My favourite humbucker is the Seymour Duncan Invader, which is quite high in output. I put them in my Les Pauls. I did have the silent P-90s for a while, too; they’re great because they get rid of the hum.

Ricky’s Go-To Rig

My main live amp is a JCM800, though in the studio I will supplement that with a Dual Rectifier. Those Marshalls are close to 20 years old, made around 2008 or 2009. I picked them up when I joined Thin Lizzy and I usually run the head into two cabinets, sometimes even three depending on the venue size.

With The Almighty, my main overdrive is my Boss SD-1 and I also really like my MXR Flanger. My main guitars are a Gibson Les Paul Custom, a Gibson Les Paul Classic and the custom-painted 1988 Gibson SG I call my ‘Jesus Loves You’ guitar.

With The Fighting Hearts, I plug into my Gretsch Broadkaster, my Gretsch Duo Jet and one of those Les Pauls as well. In that band, I use a Boss Blues Driver and the MXR Micro Chorus. That’s it, pedal-wise. I like to keep it simple. I don’t want anything fancy. I just want a great guitar going through a good amp and cabinet, not too much in the way. For what I do, I don’t need anything else. I just want a fat and crunchy rhythm sound