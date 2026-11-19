Ronnie Wood is one of those guitarists who is part of the landscape of British rock ’n’ roll. His steady-rolling riffs and rough-diamond charisma have made him a pillar of The Rolling Stones’ sound for years, but he’s also known for being an artist in the fullest sense of the word, with painting just as much a part of his life as music.

However, Wood has released a new biography that is, among other things, a love letter to the guitar. Entitled Fearless, the book documents his rise through the ranks of the ’60s blues and R&B scene, including his time as bassist with the Jeff Beck Group, but also lovingly describes and catalogs the guitars that have been most significant in his musical life, with all-new photography of these historic instruments.

In the following pages, we share extracts, both literary and photographic, from this remarkable document of one of Britain’s best-loved players.

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All that jazz

In this extract, Ronnie remembers formative early years of riotous family shindigs, jazz, and that never-forgotten first guitar…

My parents, and all my family going back to the 1700s, were water gypsies. They lived on longboats and barges. My mum was born on a boat called the Orient, and my dad on the Antelope. I suppose that makes me a nomad. We live out of suitcases – it’s what we do.

There’s a rhythm to the nomadic life, to mooring up somewhere new. I have vague memories of being a kid down in the cabin of my dad’s boat, drinking condensed milk. By the time my brothers and I came along, though, it was really the end of that legacy. We were the first in the family to be born on dry land.

Life on the water had been a tight-knit community, but it was also a hard-drinking, hard-smoking world, and I grew up around that atmosphere. My dad was always in the pub, and he’d bring home this incredible mix of people from all walks of life – rag-and-bone men, binmen, characters you’d never normally meet.

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We lived in a council house, number eight Whitehorn Avenue, and it became the party house. The place was so tiny that we couldn’t even get the upright piano into the living room, so it ended up wedged by the front door, near the stairs. People would climb over and under it just to get into the room.

When I was still tiny, my parents even gave my brothers the back room for their music. They knocked a hatch through the wall so refreshments could be passed through

Everyone brought something – a barrel, a keg, whatever they could manage. Soon there’d be 40 people crammed into the back room, rocking along while dad played his harmonica, telling stories and cracking jokes.

He was a real music-hall type of man. The fuller the house got, with everyone singing, the more the place seemed to throb with energy. Everyone was a performer. When they played, they always included me, whether it was on comb and paper, kazoo, or washboard.

When I was still tiny, my parents even gave my brothers the back room for their music. They knocked a hatch through the wall so refreshments could be passed through. They were incredibly broad-minded like that. My eldest brother was Art, and Ted was the middle one. They were 10 and eight years older than me.

(Image credit: Peter Sanders/Redferns)

Both were artists and musicians, and they were always encouraging and proud of little Ronnie. They’d bring home records like Smokestack Lightning by Howlin’ Wolf, Hoochie Coochie Man and Little Brown Bird by Muddy Waters, I’m Walkin by Fats Domino, and Shame, Shame, Shame by Jimmy Reed. I loved Jimmy Reed.

Those were some of the first blues songs I ever heard. God knows where they found those albums, but I was lucky. Their art school friends would put the feelers out and somehow we’d get imports. Later I started digging around myself, discovering Chuck Berry and learning his stuff.

Ted was the jazz fanatic – a real purist. He played right up until the end of his life with a band called Colin Kingwell’s Jazz Bandits. At one time he was also in the Temperance Seven, a wonderfully eccentric group of characters who used to come round to the house.

Art, on the other hand, was deep into R&B and blues. He had a band called the Artwoods and also played with Alexis Korner and Cyril Davies. Charlie Watts was in Alexis’s original band with Art, so those guys were probably some of my earliest influences on the R&B side. I went to see Art play with Cyril Davies’ band at the Station Hotel in Harrow a few times.

Music was what I wanted to do and I wanted a bigger piece of it, so I took it upon myself to learn how to play all the instruments that my brothers’ friends brought with them to the parties

Art and Ted kept all their instruments in the back room, and while I was still in short pants I’d sneak in there whenever I could. The music, the art, the theatre, the humor – and the girls – made my brothers’ lives look incredibly appealing. I was drawing by the age of four, and I remember clearly that drawing and painting came first, then the guitar. By the time I was seven and playing guitar, I knew I wanted to be a musician.

Music was what I wanted to do and I wanted a bigger piece of it, so I took it upon myself to learn how to play all the instruments that my brothers’ friends brought with them to the parties. There were clarinets, cornets, banjos, guitars, saxophones, trumpets, harmonicas, kazoos, comb and paper, a homemade drum kit with Chinese wood blocks, and the washboard.

When there was no-one at home, I’d sneak in and bash away at the drums, try a bit of trombone or banjo, pick up the guitar – whatever I could get my hands on. When they painted, I painted. When they played, I played. The first instrument I ever played on stage was the washboard with Ted’s skiffle group.

(Image credit: Dick Barnatt/Redferns)

It was obvious to everyone how interested I was in music and how desperate I was to learn chords. Two of my brothers’ friends noticed and kindly drew a guitar neck on a piece of paper for me, marking the frets and putting dots where my fingers should go. I carried that bit of paper everywhere.

The first chord I learned was an open E. Then came A. B7 was always the tricky one. I actually started out on the drums, and I still love them. I joined my first group at secondary modern school. I dropped out of the choir and became the drummer in a jazz combo before eventually forming the Birds. To this day I still keep a drum kit set up in my living room.

I experimented with brass instruments and tenor and alto sax, but the guitar runs through everything. It’s the most practical way for me to express myself – like a paintbrush, or the basic pencil of it all.

This 1956 ‘TV Yellow’ Gibson Les Paul Special was given to Ronnie by guitarist Jesse Ed Davis following his stint in the Faces. It is a favorite of Ronnie’s and he played it in the 1980 promotional video for the Stones’ Emotional Rescue. (Image credit: Copyright © 2026 Genesis Publications Ltd)

I’m self-taught. I can read music to a point, but eventually I gave up. I didn’t want to know every note I was playing. Knowing too much can take away the spontaneity – the inventiveness.

I got my first guitar when I was seven. It was an acoustic that my brothers borrowed from their friend Peter Hayes. Unfortunately, he went into the army and needed it back, so I only had it for a few months. Losing it was heartbreaking.

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After that, my brothers saved up a deposit and got me another guitar on hire purchase. It was an old beat-up acoustic with terrible action – the strings sat high on the neck and it hurt my fingers to play. But I was ready for the blisters and cramps.

Nothing was going to stop me getting to know my new spokesman. I’d sit in my bedroom with a tiny little record player and learn solos by ear. I learned a huge amount just from listening – Chuck Berry, Wes Montgomery, Ken Burrell, people like that.

That was the first guitar I actually owned. Later, once I started earning a bit of money from odd jobs, I went down to Franklin’s music store and bought myself a new guitar on what we used to call the ‘never-never’.

My parents signed for it and I paid Franklin’s two and six every week for years. The guitar cost £25, which felt like a fortune at the time. It was a blonde, double-cutaway electric – a Roger Model 54. I even used to put dots on the strings to help me keep track of them, from the thick ones to the thin.

Bending The Rules

“Apart from the fact Buddy Holly and Jimi Hendrix played them, it was the magical sound of the three pickups that made me fall in love with Strats,” Ronnie says. “I use the Strat for the bulk of the songs we play in the set. I have many spares and they’re all great. I have what I call my basic buddies – ’54, Scratchy, New/Old, and the newer one called Primo. So there are four basic Strats. There’s another one, ’55, which is nice, but it doesn’t have an immediate feel; it’s not as friendly. There are very subtle differences between them. Nowadays, Primo is my favourite – just the feel of the guitar makes it different from the others; it’s lightweight.” (Image credit: Copyright © 2026 Genesis Publications Ltd)

In this extract, Ronnie recounts how even strings became obsessed-over guitar gear during the rock ’n’ roll revolution of the late ’60s.

You can customize guitars in little ways to make them your own. You can fiddle with the wiring, the knobs, and the tone. You can also get different machineheads for tuning, and if you get the best ones, your guitar doesn’t go out of tune so quickly. Grover machineheads were a fad at one point.

I used to put light-gauge Ernie Ball Super Slinky strings on my guitars. When they first came out, they were only available in a shop on Earlham Street, near Cambridge Circus, so I used to trek up to London especially. It was the only place in England where you could buy these strings, so all the guitarists that bent the notes for the blues went there.

If Bo Diddley busted a string during a song, he’d take a new one out of his pocket and change it himself. He would chat to the audience until the string was back in tune and he could carry on. He had the front to be able to do that, but if I broke a string on stage, it felt like the end of the world! I had to learn to change strings really quickly.

(Image credit: Watford/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Wood Work

In this extract, Ronnie has a milestone meeting with guitar maker Tony Zemaitis whose guitars, with their distinctive engraved and inlaid styling, would forever be associated with Ronnie’s time in The Stones.

Ronnie Lane took me to meet Tony Zemaitis when he lived in London. He was a dedicated guitar maker and he really was an artisan when it came to working with wood. He understood the finer points of bending wood and the different tonal qualities that created. The neck was one of his specialities and the accuracy of the octaves across the fretboard. His guitars had 24 frets and they were all tonally correct. Fantastic.

(Image credit: Copyright © 2026 Genesis Publications Ltd)

He would make everything by hand, and never make two guitars the same. If you lost one he’d say, ‘Well, sorry, that’s gone. I can make you one very similar, but I can’t make the exact shape and you can’t have the exact same carvings on it. But you can have the same pickups, the same machineheads, and 24 frets.’

My guitars are really precious, which I found out the hard way when my first one got nicked in Holland. I had to learn to live without it and rent another one. Later, three or four of my Zemaitis guitars got nicked. Tony Zemaitis made me more, but they were never the same. No-one should dare steal Tony Zemaitis guitars because he made them so individual. He plastered your name all over them.