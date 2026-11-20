It was while session guitar supremo and producer Dann Huff was working on a Michael Bolton record with uber-producer Robert “Mutt” Lange that the guitarist’s life took a fortuitous turn.

“I was over in England when Mutt and I were working on a Bolton record for about a week doing some overdubs,” Huff says today. “Mutt asked me if I’d ever heard of a young artist named Shania Twain. I said yes but that I also didn’t know much about her.

“He told me he wanted to do a country record with her. I was like, ‘Mutt Lange? A country record? That’s kind of an interesting idea!’ Turns out he knew so much about country music and was such a student historian on it.”

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Huff first made a name for himself in the early ’80s with Christian rock group White Heart and later with hard rockers Giant. In between, he became an in-demand session guitarist, adding his six-string stylings to records by everyone from Whitesnake to Celine Dion to George Benson. But it was his work with Twain – and Lange – that would bring him one of his defining moments.

“I started working with Mutt in the early ’90s,” Huff says. “I had just moved back to Nashville, and I thought I wasn’t going to do any more studio recordings as a guitar player because I had a band that had some hits out but then crashed pretty quickly.

“To my surprise, Mutt was in town and was doing a record, so he called me up for a session. We worked a little bit, got along well and saw things quite a bit the same way. So, he started calling me for other records.”

Shania Twain - Any Man Of Mine (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Six months after that initial session in England, Huff received the career-changing call from Lange.

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“He was in Nashville and called me saying, ‘Can you come down to the studio? I need your wrist for this Shania Twain record [1995’s The Woman in Me],” Huff says. “He liked the way I played rhythm and stuff like that. He didn’t care much about solos – it was more about rhythm for him. The first song I played on was Any Man of Mine.”

When Lange was working on Twain’s followup album, 1997’s Come On Over, he once again called on Huff.

“He also brought in Brent Mason, so we were both playing on the tracks and the arrangements,” Huff says. “The way Mutt works is, he hears guitar parts – every part, as a matter of fact.

“It was like a masterclass. There is just nobody any better than him, and he’s the one who pushed me into being a producer. I really hadn’t thought too much about that. But he told me, ‘You hear guitar parts like a producer would.’”

Shania Twain - You’re Still The One (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Lange gave Huff free reign over whatever guitar contributions he wanted to make. “Even if he had the idea really fleshed out, he was always listening for anything that would improve it,” Huff says. “He gave you as much leash, so to speak, as possible. If it was an improvement, we’d do it. If not, he had a backup plan.”

Sometimes even doing an eighth-note part with him could take the better part of five hours Dann Huff on Mutt Lange

Lange’s approach to recording guitars in the studio was meticulous.

“When it came to tracking, we’d learn the song as a band,” he says. “We’d go through every section meticulously, and he’d spend time looking at each player, saying, ‘This is what I want you to do. I want you to play this part, this lick or melody or whatever.’ Then, once we had the arrangement down, which would take a half-day, we’d start doing takes as a band.

“Once he got what he felt was the quintessential kind of drum track, he would go back with everybody individually and really dive deeply into the parts. Sometimes even doing an eighth-note part with him could take the better part of five hours.”

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Surprisingly, Lange wasn’t as fastidious in his method for capturing guitar tones for the album.

“You’d think that when you hear his records that he was more audiophile-based, but he never was,” Huff says. “One of his engineers told me that on the Def Leppard records, a lot of it was just direct, into little boxes and stuff like that. Arrangements were the pinnacle of everything he did. Tones were secondary.

“As long as they didn’t get too bassy and murky, and as long as they could be heard in that perfect space above where the kick drum and the bass guitar were. He didn’t seem to be that obsessed with it. But that could’ve also been because we guitar players all came in with pretty serious guitar rigs and knew what we were doing. It wasn’t like he was spoon-feeding a band, so to speak.”

Shania Twain - When (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Huff says he didn’t use any single guitar for sessions; his choices were based on whatever the song required – and what was on hand.

“I would just grab whatever guitar and amp were available,” he says. “There’s a freedom to that. Mutt wasn’t so meticulous in [terms of] what we brought to the studio because we all brought top-notch gear. He might have small asks like, ‘It’s too dirty – clean it up a little bit’ or vice versa, but he was pretty loose on the guitar tones.

“If Brent was playing a Tele, I’d use a Strat or a Gibson or something like that. And I did have a Bradshaw rig, but apart from that, I’m not much of a gear guy. To me, a guitar is a guitar. You just come up with a good part with it.”