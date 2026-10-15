16-year-old America's Got Talent winner Nene Royal joins Avenged Sevenfold onstage: “They asked for me”
The teenage wunderkind played with her idols and performed her viral renditions of Soundgarden, Cranberries, and Muse classics
Teenage guitar wunderkind Nene Royal has become a worldwide sensation after winning America’s Got Talent, following a series of viral renditions of classics such as Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun, the Cranberries’ Zombie, and the White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.
Now, the 16-year-old Thai guitarist has made her big-stage debut away from AGT. Last night (October 14), she supported her favorite band, Avenged Sevenfold, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
She entertained the crowd with her AGT repertoire, including Black Hole Sun, Zombie, and Muse’s Hysteria, as well as Rage Against the Machine's Killing In The Name and System of a Down’s I-E-A-I-A-I-O.
That wasn’t all, however, as she also joined Avenged Sevenfold as a guest performer on Bat Country and Unholy Confessions. As is now typical for Royal, she wielded her trusty vintage Ibanez MC300.
Speaking to Metal Hammer ahead of the performance, Royal described it as a moment when “Dreams come true. Incredible,” especially since Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is her ultimate guitar hero, as revealed in an interview with Guitar World.
“It’s my first time playing support to Avenged Sevenfold, so I was like, [big sigh] ‘I’m scared!’” she told Metal Hammer. “And I’m going to play in front of how many? 40,000!”
“The managers in Singapore text me: ‘Oh, I hear you wanna play with Avenged Sevenfold?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ They said, ‘Well, Avenged Sevenfold want you to support them.’ They asked for me. ‘Do you wanna do it?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’”
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
This high-profile support slot is just one of the many projects Royal has in the pipeline. She’s now “planning to create my own songs, and also doing some tours. I really wanna collaborate with those legendary bands.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.