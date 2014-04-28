Tina S. Tackles Pink Floyd: 15-Year-Old Guitarist Performs David Gilmour's "Comfortably Numb" Solo —Video

Tina S. — everyone's favorite teenage French shredder — is back with a new video.

This time, Tina — who has covered everyone from Yngwie Malmsteen to Eddie Van Halen to Steve Vai — slows things down a bit and tackles David Gilmour's powerful solo from Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb."

Tina, who turned 15 earlier this month, posted the video to YouTube today, April 28.

"I chose this song because I find it beautiful," Tina says. "Musicality emerges from this song — it's simply impressive and touching. It's always a challenge to try to convey an emotion, and that's what I tried to do through this song."

As always, Tina is playing her Vigier Excalibur Custom guitar. She was taught and filmed by her guitar instructor, Renaud Louis-Servais.

Tina has become well known to readers of GuitarWorld.com for her effortless covers of Van Halen's "Eruption," Vai's version of Paganini's 5th Caprice, Dream Theater's "The Best of Times" and her shred tribute to Italian composer Antonio Vivaldi.

For more about Tina, check out the links above (and under RELATED CONTENT), and follow her on Facebook and Twitter. As I promised in March, be on the lookout for an interview with Tina on GuitarWorld.com sometime this spring. I just need to translate her answers into English!