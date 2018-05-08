Watch John Petrucci Discuss His Upcoming Guitar Universe Camp

John Petrucci has shared a video where he discusses his upcoming Guitar Universe camp, taking place August 6 - 10 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, NY. Watch it above.

This four day and night summer shred intensive will feature Petrucci, Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi, Tony MacAlpine, Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Jason Richardson and Jon Finn leading clinics and workshops, along with special guest Al Di Meola.

A guitar instruction camp like no other, John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe is tailored to players and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, this four day program offers activities and workshops for you. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings.

Sign up by June 1 to receive a special package valued at $500 that features Line 6 software, Celestion software, strings and accessories from Ernie Ball, and so much more.

To register or find out more, visit johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com.