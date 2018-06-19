Watch John Petrucci Share Details About His Upcoming Guitar Universe Camp

John Petrucci has sent over a video where he shares excitement about his upcoming Guitar Universe camp. Watch it above. The guy's a pretty good artist, huh? Kidding aside, this event is going to be truly spectacular for any guitarist. Here are the details:

Taking place August 6 - 10 at Glen Cove Mansion in Glen Cove, NY, John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe is four day and night summer shred intensive. The event will feature Petrucci, Guthrie Govan, Tosin Abasi, Tony MacAlpine, Rusty Cooley, Andy James, Jason Richardson and Jon Finn leading clinics and workshops, along with special guest Al Di Meola.

A guitar instruction camp like no other, John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe is tailored to players and music lovers of all ages, levels, interests and tastes. Whether you are a master player, a beginner, or just an enthusiastic fan, this four day program offers activities and workshops for you. The environment is non-competitive and is strictly about immersing oneself in the joys of music and the lovely surroundings.

Only a few tickets remain! To register or find out more, visit johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com.