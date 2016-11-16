Watch Ritchie Blackmore Play “Man on the Silver Mountain” from New DVD

(Image credit: Steve Thorne/Getty Images)

Below, you can see Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow perform “Man on the Silver Mountain” from their new concert film, Memories in Rock—Live in Germany.

In June 2016, the legendary guitarist made many long-held dreams come true for his fans when Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow played three concerts in Europe, two in Germany and one in England.

The two German shows at Loreley and Bietigheim were caught on camera to produce Memories in Rock—Live in Germany, which will be released via Eagle Rock Entertainment in DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, and digital formats on November 18. A Deluxe version (DVD, Blu-ray & 2CD in a 48-page hardback photobook), along with a three-LP version (180gm vinyl) will be available as an import on December 2. (MSRP $34.98 Blu-ray+2CD, $29.98 DVD+2CD.)

This film captures the long-awaited return to rock music for Blackmore. The setlist, combining classic tracks from Deep Purple and Rainbow, was exactly what the fans had wished for. Filmed in high-definition, this set includes “Catch the Rainbow,” “Mistreated,” “Since You Been Gone,” “Black Night,” “Spotlight Kid,” “Smoke on the Water,” “Stargazer,” “Perfect Strangers” and more. As a bonus, all formats except the three-LP version boast four tracks recorded on an alternative night: “Spotlight Kid,” “Man on the Silver Mountain,” “Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll,” and “Stargazer.”For more information on Blackmore, visit Facebook and BlackmoresNight.com.

See below the video for the complete track listing.

Memories in Rock—Live in Germany Track Listing

(CD Disc 1)

1. Highway Star

2. Spotlight Kid

3. Mistreated

4. 16th Century Greensleeves

5. Since You Been Gone

6. Man on the Silver Mountain

7. Catch the Rainbow

8. Difficult to Cure (Beethoven’s Ninth)

9. Perfect Strangers

10. Stargazer (CD Disc 2)

11. Long Live Rock ‘N’ Roll

12. Child in Time/Woman from Tokyo

13. Black Night

14. Smoke on the Water