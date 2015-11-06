D.I.Y. Roundup: Pickup Winders, Cigar Box Guitar Albums, Getting Your Own Free Press

There are times when I feel like Oprah on her "Favorite Things” episodes. “You get free crap! And you get free crap!”

Here’s the latest batch of goodies for GuitarWorld.com readers to snag:

Free cigar box guitar album: My latest CD, These Frustrating Blues: Best of Shane Speal 2001-2015, was released as a free album today. Download a copy while I’m still fuzzy-headed enough to give away my music. It’s a 10-track album, with some of the better cuts taken from my studio albums. If you’ve never heard a hack-wired, homemade cigar box guitar screaming like a bitch, now’s your chance. You can tell me how much I suck in the comments.

Free plans for a 3,000-rpm pickup winder: If you’ve ever thought about winding your own hotter-than-hell pickups, Mojoatomic has just shared a set of plans to make your own professional winder for under $160. The plans are hosted here at Cigar Box Nation. Mojoatomic made sure to have these under Creative Commons license, so go ahead, make one!

Get free press for your band:I wrote this story about getting free press for cigar box guitar builders, but it also could work for any band or performer. The fact is, newspaper writers and other press people are starved for things to fill up their blank pages. You should be feeding them information about yourself. Trust me, you could be getting free press…especially if you’re living in a smaller news market.

…And in case you missed it, check out my past GuitarWorld.com columns on How to Make a Lap Steel from a 2x4, Part 1 (basic model) and How to Make a 2x4 Lap Steel, Part 2 (cool mods).

