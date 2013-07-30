Deluxe Clash Box Set — 'Sound System' — Expected September 10

Sony Music Entertainment will release the Clash's Sound System, a deluxe collection of the band’s recorded works — remastered and packaged together for the first time — September 10.
The box set, which comes in boombox packaging designed by the Clash's Paul Simonon, contains the band’s five studio albums (across eight CDs), all remastered by the Clash with engineer Tim Young.
Other features include an extra three discs featuring demos, non-album singles, rarities and B-sides; a DVD with previously unseen footage shot by both Julien Temple and Don Letts; original promo videos and live footage; an owner’s manual booklet; reprints of the band’s original Armagideon Times fanzine and a new edition of Armagideon Times curated and designed by Simonon; and merchandise including dog tags, badges, stickers and an exclusive Clash poster.
Sound System Contents:
01. The Clash
02. Give 'Em Enough Rope (1 CD)
03. London Calling (double album, 2 CDs)
04. Sandinista! (triple album, 3 CDs)
05. Combat Rock (1 CD)
Sound System Extra CDs tracklist:
- Disc One
- 01. White Riot (Single version)
- 02. 1977 (B-side)
- 03. Listen (Capital Radio EP) / Interviews (Capital Radio EP)
- 04. Capital Radio (Capital Radio EP)
- 05. London’s Burning (Live B-side Remote Control)
- 06. Complete Control (Single version)
- 07. City Of The Dead (B-side)
- 08. Clash City Rockers (Original single version)
- 09. Jail Guitar Doors (B-side)
- 10. White Man In Hammersmith Palais (A-side)
- 11. The Prisoner (B-side)
- 12. 1-2 Crush On You (B-side Tommy Gun)
- 13. Time Is Tight (Black Market Clash)
- 14. Pressure Drop (B-side English Civil War)
- 15. I Fought The Law (Cost Of Living EP)
- 16. Groovy Times (Cost Of Living EP)
- 17. Gates Of The West (Cost Of Living EP)
- 18. Capital Radio (Cost Of Living EP)
- 19. Armagideon Time
- 20. Bankrobber (A-side)
- 21. Rockers Galore On A UK Tour (B-side)
Disc Two
01. Magnificent Dance (12”) 5:36 (available on Singles box set)
02. Midnight To Stevens (Outtake)
03. Radio One (B-side Hitsville UK)
04. Stop The World (B-side The Call Up)
05. The Cool Out (US 12” B-side of The Call Up)
06. This Is Radio Clash (A-side)
07. This Is Radio Clash (B-side 7” – different lyrics)
08. First Night Back In London (B-side Know Your Rights)
09. Rock The Casbah (Bob Clearmountain 12” mix) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
10. Long Time Jerk (B-side Rock The Casbah)
11. The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too (Outtake) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
12. Idle In Kangaroo Court (Outtake listed as Kill Time) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
13. Ghetto Defendant (Extended version - unedited) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
14. Cool Confusion (B-side Should I Stay Or Should I Go 7”)
15. Sean Flynn (Extended ‘Marcus Music’ version) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
16. Straight To Hell (Extended unedited version from Clash On Broadway) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Disc Three
Extracts from The Clash’s first ever recording session at Beaconsfield Film School 1976. Recorded by Julien Temple
01. I’m So Bored With The USA
02. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
03. White Riot
04. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Polydor Demos - The Clash’s second recording session November 1976
Produced by Guy Stevens
05. Janie Jones
06. Career Opportunities
07. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
08. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
09. White Riot – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Live at The Lyceum, London 28th December 1978
10. City Of The Dead
11. Jail Guitar Doors – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
12. English Civil War
13. Stay Free – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
14. Cheapstakes – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
15. I Fought The Law
Bonus DVD
Julien Temple Archive - 6:20
White Riot Interview - 7:10
Promo and interviews with Tony Parsons
1977 1:87
White Riot 1:48
London’s Burning 2:05
Sussex University 1977
I’m So Bored With The USA 2:14 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Hate & War 1:94 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Career Opportunities 1:42 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Remote Control 2:73 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED
Don Letts Super 8 Medley 11:40
White Riot 1:52
Janie Jones 1:73
City of the Dead 2:04
Clash City Rockers 2:15
White Man in Hammersmith Palais 2:53
1977 1:41
Clash On Broadway - 19:50
London Calling
This Is Radio Clash
The Magnificent Seven
Guns Of Brixton
Safe European Home
Promo Videos
Tommy Gun 3:00
London Calling 3:20
Bankrobber 4:00
Clampdown (Live) 5:00
Train In Vain (Live) 2:10
The Call Up 3:10
Rock The Casbah 3:20
Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Live at Shea Stadium) 2:50
Career Opportunities (Live at Shea Stadium) 3:00
The Clash - The Clash - Hits Back
Released simultaneously, The Clash - Hits Back features 32 of the band’s iconic tracks across a 2-CD set. The tracklist is sequenced from the band’s legendary Brixton Fairdeal show in 1982.
The Clash - Hits Back contains the best studio recordings of the full set, plus 8 additional iconic tracks. It comes with the original setlist, handwritten by Joe Strummer which he usually taped to the back of his Telecaster before each gig.
“Every show was different. Joe would spend a lot of time composing the running order, considering dynamics, emotional impact and the key the songs were in. This record is based on Joe’s setlist from The Casbah Club UK Tour, Brixton Fairdeal, 10th July 1982”. Mick, Paul & Topper.
The Clash - Hits Back will also be released as a colored vinyl triple-LP set on October 15. This special package will only be available at indie retailers.
Disc 1
01. London Calling
02. Safe European Home
03. Know Your Rights
04. (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais
05. Janie Jones
06. The Guns of Brixton
07. Train in Vain
08. Bankrobber
09. Wrong 'Em Boyo
10. The Magnificent Seven
11. Police On My Back
12. Rock The Casbah
13. Career Opportunities
14. Police & Thieves
15. Somebody Got Murdered
16. Brand New Cadillac
17. Clampdown
Disc 2 (Joe Strummer's setlist continued)
01. Ghetto Defendant
02. Armigideon Time
03. Stay Free
04. I Fought The Law
05. Straight To Hell
06. Should I Stay Or Should I Go?
07. Garageland
Additional Tracks:
08. White Riot
09. Complete Control
10. Clash City Rockers
11. Tommy Gun
12. English Civil War
13. The Call Up
14. Hitsville UK
15. This Is The Radio Clash
The Clash 5 Album Studio Set
The Clash's 5 Album Studio Set includes The Clash, Give 'Em Enough Rope, London Calling, Sandinista! and Combat Rock. The titles will be available on CD (an 8-CD set) or digital download.
The Clash on 180 Gram vinyl
On October 15, all five of the band's classic albums will be released on vinyl, with The Clash, Give 'Em Enough Rope and Combat Rock as single LPs, London Calling as a double LP, and Sandinista! as a triple-LP set. The Clash – Hits Back will also arrive as a triple-LP set on colored vinyl sold exclusively at indie retailers.