Deluxe Clash Box Set — 'Sound System' — Expected September 10

Sony Music Entertainment will release the Clash's Sound System, a deluxe collection of the band’s recorded works — remastered and packaged together for the first time — September 10.

The box set, which comes in boombox packaging designed by the Clash's Paul Simonon, contains the band’s five studio albums (across eight CDs), all remastered by the Clash with engineer Tim Young.

Other features include an extra three discs featuring demos, non-album singles, rarities and B-sides; a DVD with previously unseen footage shot by both Julien Temple and Don Letts; original promo videos and live footage; an owner’s manual booklet; reprints of the band’s original Armagideon Times fanzine and a new edition of Armagideon Times curated and designed by Simonon; and merchandise including dog tags, badges, stickers and an exclusive Clash poster.

For more information, visit www.theclash.com/.

.

Sound System Contents:

01. The Clash

02. Give 'Em Enough Rope (1 CD)

03. London Calling (double album, 2 CDs)

04. Sandinista! (triple album, 3 CDs)

05. Combat Rock (1 CD)

Sound System Extra CDs tracklist:

Disc One

01. White Riot (Single version)

02. 1977 (B-side)

03. Listen (Capital Radio EP) / Interviews (Capital Radio EP)

04. Capital Radio (Capital Radio EP)

05. London’s Burning (Live B-side Remote Control)

06. Complete Control (Single version)

07. City Of The Dead (B-side)

08. Clash City Rockers (Original single version)

09. Jail Guitar Doors (B-side)

10. White Man In Hammersmith Palais (A-side)

11. The Prisoner (B-side)

12. 1-2 Crush On You (B-side Tommy Gun)

13. Time Is Tight (Black Market Clash)

14. Pressure Drop (B-side English Civil War)

15. I Fought The Law (Cost Of Living EP)

16. Groovy Times (Cost Of Living EP)

17. Gates Of The West (Cost Of Living EP)

18. Capital Radio (Cost Of Living EP)

19. Armagideon Time

20. Bankrobber (A-side)

21. Rockers Galore On A UK Tour (B-side)

Disc Two

01. Magnificent Dance (12”) 5:36 (available on Singles box set)

02. Midnight To Stevens (Outtake)

03. Radio One (B-side Hitsville UK)

04. Stop The World (B-side The Call Up)

05. The Cool Out (US 12” B-side of The Call Up)

06. This Is Radio Clash (A-side)

07. This Is Radio Clash (B-side 7” – different lyrics)

08. First Night Back In London (B-side Know Your Rights)

09. Rock The Casbah (Bob Clearmountain 12” mix) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

10. Long Time Jerk (B-side Rock The Casbah)

11. The Beautiful People Are Ugly Too (Outtake) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

12. Idle In Kangaroo Court (Outtake listed as Kill Time) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

13. Ghetto Defendant (Extended version - unedited) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

14. Cool Confusion (B-side Should I Stay Or Should I Go 7”)

15. Sean Flynn (Extended ‘Marcus Music’ version) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

16. Straight To Hell (Extended unedited version from Clash On Broadway) – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Disc Three

Extracts from The Clash’s first ever recording session at Beaconsfield Film School 1976. Recorded by Julien Temple

01. I’m So Bored With The USA

02. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

03. White Riot

04. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Polydor Demos - The Clash’s second recording session November 1976

Produced by Guy Stevens

05. Janie Jones

06. Career Opportunities

07. London’s Burning – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

08. 1977 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

09. White Riot – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Live at The Lyceum, London 28th December 1978

10. City Of The Dead

11. Jail Guitar Doors – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

12. English Civil War

13. Stay Free – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

14. Cheapstakes – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

15. I Fought The Law

Bonus DVD

Julien Temple Archive - 6:20

White Riot Interview - 7:10

Promo and interviews with Tony Parsons

1977 1:87

White Riot 1:48

London’s Burning 2:05

Sussex University 1977

I’m So Bored With The USA 2:14 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Hate & War 1:94 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Career Opportunities 1:42 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Remote Control 2:73 – PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED

Don Letts Super 8 Medley 11:40

White Riot 1:52

Janie Jones 1:73

City of the Dead 2:04

Clash City Rockers 2:15

White Man in Hammersmith Palais 2:53

1977 1:41

Clash On Broadway - 19:50

London Calling

This Is Radio Clash

The Magnificent Seven

Guns Of Brixton

Safe European Home

Promo Videos

Tommy Gun 3:00

London Calling 3:20

Bankrobber 4:00

Clampdown (Live) 5:00

Train In Vain (Live) 2:10

The Call Up 3:10

Rock The Casbah 3:20

Should I Stay Or Should I Go (Live at Shea Stadium) 2:50

Career Opportunities (Live at Shea Stadium) 3:00

The Clash - The Clash - Hits Back

Released simultaneously, The Clash - Hits Back features 32 of the band’s iconic tracks across a 2-CD set. The tracklist is sequenced from the band’s legendary Brixton Fairdeal show in 1982.

The Clash - Hits Back contains the best studio recordings of the full set, plus 8 additional iconic tracks. It comes with the original setlist, handwritten by Joe Strummer which he usually taped to the back of his Telecaster before each gig.

“Every show was different. Joe would spend a lot of time composing the running order, considering dynamics, emotional impact and the key the songs were in. This record is based on Joe’s setlist from The Casbah Club UK Tour, Brixton Fairdeal, 10th July 1982”. Mick, Paul & Topper.

The Clash - Hits Back will also be released as a colored vinyl triple-LP set on October 15. This special package will only be available at indie retailers.

Disc 1

01. London Calling

02. Safe European Home

03. Know Your Rights

04. (White Man) In Hammersmith Palais

05. Janie Jones

06. The Guns of Brixton

07. Train in Vain

08. Bankrobber

09. Wrong 'Em Boyo

10. The Magnificent Seven

11. Police On My Back

12. Rock The Casbah

13. Career Opportunities

14. Police & Thieves

15. Somebody Got Murdered

16. Brand New Cadillac

17. Clampdown

Disc 2 (Joe Strummer's setlist continued)

01. Ghetto Defendant

02. Armigideon Time

03. Stay Free

04. I Fought The Law

05. Straight To Hell

06. Should I Stay Or Should I Go?

07. Garageland

Additional Tracks:

08. White Riot

09. Complete Control

10. Clash City Rockers

11. Tommy Gun

12. English Civil War

13. The Call Up

14. Hitsville UK

15. This Is The Radio Clash

The Clash 5 Album Studio Set

The Clash's 5 Album Studio Set includes The Clash, Give 'Em Enough Rope, London Calling, Sandinista! and Combat Rock. The titles will be available on CD (an 8-CD set) or digital download.

The Clash on 180 Gram vinyl

On October 15, all five of the band's classic albums will be released on vinyl, with The Clash, Give 'Em Enough Rope and Combat Rock as single LPs, London Calling as a double LP, and Sandinista! as a triple-LP set. The Clash – Hits Back will also arrive as a triple-LP set on colored vinyl sold exclusively at indie retailers.