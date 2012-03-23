Guitar World Lick of the Day App Introduces Jimi Hendrix Lick Packs

Guitar World and Agile Partners have announced that three Jimi Hendrix Lick Packs are now available in Guitar World Lick of the Day, the popular app for learning guitar on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

Arriving just in time to celebrate more than one million downloads of Lick of the Day, the Hendrix lick packs provide lessons on how to play licks from the albums Axis: Bold as Love, Are You Experienced and Electric Ladyland.

All licks in Guitar World Lick of the Day include high-quality videos of guitar instructors demonstrating the licks, scrolling tab and standard music notation and more. Guitar World Lick of the Day is powered by TabToolkit, an Apple Design Award winner developed by Agile Partners.

The new Hendrix Lick Packs in Lick of the Day include "Hendrix: Experienced," which features 10 essential riffs from songs on Hendrix's debut album, Are You Experienced, including "Purple Haze," "Manic Depression" and "Foxey Lady." Released in 1967, Are You Experienced was one of the defining albums of the psychedelic movement.

"Hendrix: Bold as Love" features 11 licks from songs on Axis: Bold as Love, the second studio album by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. The 11 licks include riffs from "Spanish Castle Magic," "Bold as Love," "Castles Made of Sand" and one of Hendrix's most popular songs, "Little Wing."

The third Hendrix pack, "Hendrix: Ladyland," includes 10 killer riffs from songs on Hendrix's magnum opus, Electric Ladyland, including "Crosstown Traffic," "All Along the Watchtower" and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)." Released in October 1968, Electric Ladyland was the third and final album of new material by The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

In addition to the Hendrix Lick Packs, Lick of the Day also offers two volumes of The Beatles Lick Packs and five genre-specific Lick Packs to help guitar players master their chops in a wide range of styles: Blues, Acoustic Rock, Classic Metal, Jazz and Bluegrass. Each Lick Pack costs only $4.99 US.

Lick of the Day also provides Lick Singles that enable users to purchase individual licks from an extensive catalog of great licks. Lick Singles, including riffs demonstrated by guitar celebrities such as Joe Satriani, Doug Aldrich and Kenny Wayne Shepherd, can be purchased individually for 99 cents US. Users also can buy a set of 20 Lick Credits for $4.99 and use each Lick Credit to get a Lick Single at a significant discount.

Guitar World Lick of the Day can be downloaded for free on the iTunes App Store. The app comes preloaded with several sample licks.

Find out more at lickofthedayapp.com.

Download the app right now at Apple's App Store.