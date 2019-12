Celebrate Memorial Day with our massive Memorial Day sale!

Get 30 percent off everything at the Guitar World Online Store. Just be sure to enter code 30MEM14 at checkout.

Note: Discount code must be used during checkout and cannot be used with other coupon codes. Not valid on already discounted items or past purchases. Offer expires May 26, 2014, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Once again, that code is 30MEM14!

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!