The Black Friday guitar deals are officially in full swing, and if you're looking for a saving on guitar gear, now's the time to buy. I've been covering Black Friday sales for the past five years now, and this year I've seen more sales and bigger discounts than ever before.

There are certain retailers who deliver year after year for guitar players, so with the chaotic nature of Black Friday, it's good to know which sales are worth your time. To save you time searching on Google or looking through social feeds, I've rounded up all of the biggest and best sales on guitar gear where you can save big.

Sweetwater: Up to 70% off

Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale has kicked off savings season with a bang, dropping a huge number of guitars, amps, and pedals that are sure to satisfy any bargain hunter out there. With discounts hitting up to 70% off and brands like Fender, Boss, Marshall, Line 6, and more in the sale, it’s one of the best around at the moment. Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Center: Black Friday Sale

Guitar Center’s officialBlack Friday event features hefty price drops across guitars, amps, and effects. The main banner previously advertised up to 30% off, but that's increased to up to 40% off today. Notable steals include $100 off Epiphone Les Paul Standards and $75 off beginner-friendly Squier Sonic Strats. Read more Read less ▼

Musician's Friend: Grab up to 60% off

Following their major outlet revamp, Musician’s Friend has pulled out all the stops for their holiday event. They’ve slashed prices by up to 60% across premium electric guitars, beginner bundles, and live sound equipment. If you're looking for doorbuster-style pricing on big-name brands, their holiday clearance section is worth browsing now. Read more Read less ▼

Fender: 30% off guitars

If you're a Fender fan, then you'll want to head over to their official site for some sweet deals on guitars. There are savings on loads of limited-edition and exclusive finishes, with plenty of Squier guitars seeing some nice discounts. If you're a real mega fan, there are also loads of discounted merchandise. Read more Read less ▼

Positive Grid: $99 smart amps

Positive Grid continues to dominate the smart practice amp market, and their Black Friday event brings first-time discounts to their flagship practice hardware. You can score sweet savings across the portable Spark Mini, the high-powered Spark 2, and get up to 40% off their popular BIAS X tone-creation software. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon: Black Friday deals

While I wouldn't advise heading to Amazon for a new tube amp, if you're after accessories and guitar essentials, then there are some great deals to be had here. Stock up on strings, try a different gauge of guitar pick, or pick up a clip-on tuner with some tasty discounts in the sale. Read more Read less ▼

Reverb: Up to 80% off

With a mixture of brand-new, B-stock, and used gear, Reverb is able to offer some insane discounts of up to 80%. There's everything you could imagine in the sale, including discontinued items that you won't find anywhere else. With a staggering 470,000+ items on sale, this is one for those who love to hunt down a deal by themselves. Read more Read less ▼

Guitar Tricks All Access: was $899 now $99 at Guitar Tricks Save a huge $800 on Guitar Tricks this Black Friday. Whether you're picking up a guitar for the first time or fine-tuning your skills, the best online lessons deal of the year includes one Full Year of Unlimited Access to our #1 platform, the Ultimate Beginner Bundle complete with Custom Lesson Plan, Premium Bootcamp Access and a range of jam tracks and ebooks. This would normally set you back $899, today it can be yours for $99, which is just $8.25 per month. Read more Read less ▼

Universal Audio: Save on amp sims

Universal Audio has rolled out its full stack of holiday software deals this year. From plugins that cost just $1 to big discounts on the Paradise Guitar Studio amp simulator, if you're looking to upgrade your guitar recording game, then this is one sale you need to check out. Read more Read less ▼

In the UK?