This is the cheapest Fender Player II deal this Black Friday: save over $250 off the Stratocaster and Telecaster
Finished in Lake Placid Blue, these classics won’t be around for long
We love digging out off-the-beaten track bargains over Black Friday. But sometimes you can’t beat the classics – and Fender’s Player II series is a perennial discount favorite at this time of year. And this is the best offer we’ve found for 2026: over $250 off a Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster at Fender.com.
The Player IIs are Fender’s go-to models: the perfect middle ground between old-school tone, classic looks and contemporary playability. They aimed to please all players – and they do a pretty damn good job of it, too.
The Modern C-shaped maple neck is an all-rounder, and comes with a proper slab rosewood fingerboard on both of these models. Body wood is classic alder, while the pickups are Fender’s Alnico Vs: they’ve got enough output to handle gain, but still enough high-end to channel those sweet vintage single-coil tones.
Take my word for it: my bandmate has a Player Strat and it became a go-to for recording. The fourth-position clean sounds are crystalline, the playability smooth as butter. I’m a fan.
So a discount of over $250 sounds pretty damn good. Before you ask, the offer is only available on these limited-edition Lake Placid Blue models. But just look at them: why the heck would you want any other finish?
I’m confident this will be the best Player II deal this Cyber Weekend. But Fender.com stock has been known to sell out, so you may want to act sooner rather than later on this one. Get the Stratocaster here, the Telecaster here, and more Black Friday guitar deals right here.
This is the cheapest deal you’ll get on Fender’s flagship mid-priced Stratocaster this Cyber Weekend, with 30% slashed off a debonair Lake Placid Blue limited-edition at Fender.com. Straddling the line between classic tones and modern playability, the Player II series are go-to Fenders for a reason. Our 4.5/5 review praised their versatile Alnico V pickups and comfortable playability, which make them great all-rounders. Make no mistake, these will sell out.
The Player II lineup is reliably one of the most popular purchases over Black Friday, and this is the best deal we’ve found on its rock-solid Telecaster: $594 at Fender.com. Playability will suit most players, with a 9.5” rosewood fingerboard and Modern C-shaped neck, while tones are punchy thanks to the Alnico V single coils. And the whole package looks, frankly, gorgeous, in that limited-edition Lake Placid Blue finish. Prefer something a little more subtle? For an extra $5, Guitar Center has a British Racing Green version.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Mike has been Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com since 2019, and an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict for far longer. He has been writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist for over 15 years, and recording and performing in original and function bands for two decades-plus. During his career, he has interviewed everyone from John Frusciante to Chris Cornell, Matt Bellamy and Billy Corgan. His writing also appears in The Cambridge Companion to the Electric Guitar. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock as Maebe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.