We love digging out off-the-beaten track bargains over Black Friday. But sometimes you can’t beat the classics – and Fender’s Player II series is a perennial discount favorite at this time of year. And this is the best offer we’ve found for 2026: over $250 off a Player II Stratocaster and Telecaster at Fender.com.

The Player IIs are Fender’s go-to models: the perfect middle ground between old-school tone, classic looks and contemporary playability. They aimed to please all players – and they do a pretty damn good job of it, too.

The Modern C-shaped maple neck is an all-rounder, and comes with a proper slab rosewood fingerboard on both of these models. Body wood is classic alder, while the pickups are Fender’s Alnico Vs: they’ve got enough output to handle gain, but still enough high-end to channel those sweet vintage single-coil tones.

Take my word for it: my bandmate has a Player Strat and it became a go-to for recording. The fourth-position clean sounds are crystalline, the playability smooth as butter. I’m a fan.

So a discount of over $250 sounds pretty damn good. Before you ask, the offer is only available on these limited-edition Lake Placid Blue models. But just look at them: why the heck would you want any other finish?

I’m confident this will be the best Player II deal this Cyber Weekend. But Fender.com stock has been known to sell out, so you may want to act sooner rather than later on this one. Get the Stratocaster here, the Telecaster here, and more Black Friday guitar deals right here.

Save 30% ($255) Fender Player II Stratocaster: was $849 now $594 at Fender This is the cheapest deal you’ll get on Fender’s flagship mid-priced Stratocaster this Cyber Weekend, with 30% slashed off a debonair Lake Placid Blue limited-edition at Fender.com. Straddling the line between classic tones and modern playability, the Player II series are go-to Fenders for a reason. Our 4.5/5 review praised their versatile Alnico V pickups and comfortable playability, which make them great all-rounders. Make no mistake, these will sell out.