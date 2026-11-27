We all have those fantasy guitars we admire from afar, but more often than not they’re too expensive to pull the trigger on. But with this Black Friday guitar deal from Sweetwater, which is offering a whopping $1,000 off a D’Angelico Deluxe DC, you can finally get the semi-hollow of your dreams.

As far as savings go, this is up there as one of the biggest you’ll come across this Black Friday. And, in all my years of covering Black Friday guitar deals, I rarely – if ever – see a saving anywhere near this level. Especially not for a D’Angelico. $1k off a Deluxe DC is an insane deal.

What do Bob Weir, Isaiah Sharkey, Melanie Faye, H.E.R., and Skunk Baxter all have in common? First, they are some of music’s tastiest and most soulful players. Second, they’ve all played D’Angelicos.

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Save $1,000 D'Angelico D'Angelico Deluxe SS: was $2,199 now $1,199 at Sweetwater Like the above, but with a single cutaway. Offers a more traditional 'jazz box' vibe, with a fancier Stairstep tailpiece for extra visual points. Also available in Satin Trans Wine, and also extremeley limited – only five available at the time of writing.

Save $1,000 D'Angelico D'Angelico Deluxe 59: was $2,199 now $1,199 at Sweetwater The biggest of the bunch, the Deluxe 59 swaps the semi-hollow design for a hollowbody build, meaning you get fuller, more mellow tones, and a more substantial frame sitting against your body. Think more Gibson L-5 for this one – it's a stunner. $1k off, but only five up for grabs. Be quick!

D’Angelicos are widely regarded as some of the finest examples of guitar craft you can buy. In the past, we’ve given other members of the brand’s Deluxe family flawless five-star reviews, and have raved about everything from tones to playability.

A semi-hollow styled similarly to an ES-335, the Deluxe DC is one of the classiest electrics out there. It offers an all-mahogany build with a solid center block, as well as a set-through maple/walnut neck with a breezy C-shape profile and ebony fingerboard.

More impressively, it has a pair of Seymour Duncan STK P-90 pickups, which pack all the traditional tones of conventional single-coils while eliminating the unwanted noise and hum that plagues standard alternatives.

So, yes, the specs are great, but remember this is a D’Angelico, so it looks just as nice as it sounds. The Satin Trans Wine finish is gorgeous. That mother of pearl headstock inlay and split block fretboard markers mean business.

There is a small catch, though. Sweetwater is only offering $1,000 off the D’Angelico Deluxe DC while stocks last, and at the time of writing there are only three left. So, you best hop to it if you’re feeling even remotely tempted. You don’t want that soul-crushing feeling you get when you miss out now, do you? Do you?!

Luckily, Sweetwater also has the same deal on the Deluxe SS and Deluxe 59 – both of which are available for just $1,119. There are five of those each left.

Visit Sweetwater to check out those D'Angelico deals, and keep your eye on our Black Friday guitar deals hub for all the latest bargains.