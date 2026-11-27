I already own 14 Gibsons, but Black Friday just slashed $370 off my dream ES-335 – RIP my bank account!
Guitar Center's Black Friday sale has dropped, and it includes this mammoth Gibson offer that will make the heart of any ES fan race
It's fair to say I'm a Gibson guitar fanatic. Now, my guitar collection isn't made up entirely of Nashville guitar giants' instruments, but it certainly includes a fair number of them. Of the 25 guitars I own, 14 are Gibson models.
Currently, I have a flock of Gibson Firebirds, a couple of SGs, a Les Paul, an ES-335, an ES-339, a couple of Flying Vs, an Explorer, and a J-45. I even have one of those weird Theodores! It's fair to say I don't need any more.
Much to my wife's disappointment, I'm not done yet. I'm still jonesing for another semi-hollow, and I think I've just found it.
The Black Friday guitar deals are already pouring in thick and fast, and this Guitar Center offer is the one that caught my eye most. Right now, you can score $370 off the Gibson ES-335 '60s Block in Vintage Burst.
If you’ve been waiting to add a vintage-spec semi-hollow to your collection, this deal is hard to beat. Featuring eye-catching small-block inlays, era-correct neck profiling, and responsive humbuckers, this exclusive model delivers legendary '60s PAF tone, luxurious playability, and massive sustain at an exceptional 10% discount while stock lasts.
For me, few guitars hold a place in music history quite like the Gibson ES-335. Its semi-hollow construction, with a solid maple center block, strikes the perfect balance between acoustic resonance and feedback control, and it's probably my favorite electric guitar.
I honestly think the ES-335 is one of the most versatile guitars around. It goes without saying that it can handle jazz and gritty blues; it can even handle full-throttle rock, punk, and lots more.
Having owned a couple over the years, I can attest to its unbeatable feel and sonic versatility. Today, my collection still features a cherished cherry '60s reissue alongside its nimble little brother, a Custom Shop ES-339. Honestly, I think it's an essential instrument for any serious guitarist, and I think I'm about to add another to my collection!
Looking for more epic guitar deals? Below is a list of the sales you don't want to miss
- B&H Photo: Score discounts on pro audio
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- IK Multimedia: Amplitube 5 only $29.99!
- Musician's Friend: Up to 50% off sale
- Plugin Boutique: 100s of software savings
- Reverb: Shop used gear
- TrueFire: All-access annual sub only $79
- Waves: Huge plugin bundle deals
- Gear4Music: Early Black Friday sale
- Thomann: Shop all Cyber Deals
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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