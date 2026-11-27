It's fair to say I'm a Gibson guitar fanatic. Now, my guitar collection isn't made up entirely of Nashville guitar giants' instruments, but it certainly includes a fair number of them. Of the 25 guitars I own, 14 are Gibson models.

Currently, I have a flock of Gibson Firebirds, a couple of SGs, a Les Paul, an ES-335, an ES-339, a couple of Flying Vs, an Explorer, and a J-45. I even have one of those weird Theodores! It's fair to say I don't need any more.

Much to my wife's disappointment, I'm not done yet. I'm still jonesing for another semi-hollow, and I think I've just found it.

The Black Friday guitar deals are already pouring in thick and fast, and this Guitar Center offer is the one that caught my eye most. Right now, you can score $370 off the Gibson ES-335 '60s Block in Vintage Burst.

Save 10% ($370) Gibson ES-335 '60s Block : was $3,699 now $3,329 at Guitar Center If you’ve been waiting to add a vintage-spec semi-hollow to your collection, this deal is hard to beat. Featuring eye-catching small-block inlays, era-correct neck profiling, and responsive humbuckers, this exclusive model delivers legendary '60s PAF tone, luxurious playability, and massive sustain at an exceptional 10% discount while stock lasts.

For me, few guitars hold a place in music history quite like the Gibson ES-335. Its semi-hollow construction, with a solid maple center block, strikes the perfect balance between acoustic resonance and feedback control, and it's probably my favorite electric guitar .

I honestly think the ES-335 is one of the most versatile guitars around. It goes without saying that it can handle jazz and gritty blues; it can even handle full-throttle rock, punk, and lots more.

Having owned a couple over the years, I can attest to its unbeatable feel and sonic versatility. Today, my collection still features a cherished cherry '60s reissue alongside its nimble little brother, a Custom Shop ES-339. Honestly, I think it's an essential instrument for any serious guitarist, and I think I'm about to add another to my collection!

Looking for more epic guitar deals? Below is a list of the sales you don't want to miss