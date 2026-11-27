Fender has added to its growing roster of fashion-forward collaborations by joining forces with eyewear label French Retro for a collection of shades.

Fender and the Paris-based eyewear maker says the biggest challenge here was taking inspiration from the Big F’s guitar designs and translating the visual language into “a distinctive range of contemporary eyewear.”

Granted, there aren’t too many telltale signs that these spectacles were designed with electric guitars in mind, but there are some novel aesthetic choices: the fretboards that run down the arms, and their clever Fender headstock hinges, are both nice touches. Plus, the evocative finishes are well done.

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The square silhouette of the Vintage design, for instance, comes in a Cristal Dégradé Marron colorway that loosely resembles classic Tobacco Sunburst finishes, while the Overdrive sunglasses, with their rectangular frames, hint at the pedal it’s named after.

Their shapes do subtly draw from the contours of Fender’s most iconic builds, but we’re not talking explicitly Jazzmaster-shaped shades here. The Indie design is the closest you’ll get to offset eyewear, as they boast an oversized silhouette and sharp angles.

“Fender is a pillar of guitar culture – a brand where every single curve tells a story,” says French Retro. “With this collection, our goal was to turn eyewear into an object capable of transcending generations as well.”

The Fender x French Retro collection is priced between €179-€199 a pair.

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Get an eyeful more at French Retro.

If the concept of Fender sunglasses sounds familiar, that’s because it served up some more on-the-nose designs in 2024, in partnership with California brand, Knockaround.

For more fashionable Fender tie-ins, see its recent collab with fashion designer Paul Smith (not that one), its 2022 collab with Wrangler, and its work with Swiss watchmaker Bvlgari.