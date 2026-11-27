The Black Friday guitar deals were already pretty good at Guitar Center, but now they've only gone and upped the stakes by adding an additional 10% discount. It means you can now save up to 40% off a massive range of guitar gear , with heavyweight brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, Yamaha, Ibanez, Epiphone, Taylor... You get the picture.

The sale runs from now until December 2nd, and it features some of GC’s lowest prices of the year. Alongside the main sale, Guitar Center will also be running doorbuster deals every Thursday through Sunday, with big savings while stock lasts.

Guitar Center: 40% off Black Friday

The main Black Friday sale is officially live at Guitar Center, offering guitarists the chance to save up to 40% on a slew of guitar gear. Discounts on mega brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, Boss, and more make it a great place to save, with reduced prices on guitars, amps, pedals, accessories, and plenty more.

The first deal to catch my eye was over $200 off this Fender Player II Telecaster . I reviewed the Player II guitars a couple of years ago when they launched, and for me, they really hit the spot if you want a classic-looking guitar but with modern playability.

With proper rosewood ‘boards, Alnico V pickups, and ClassicGear tuning machines, you get the more vintage side of the guitar. Rounded fingerboard edges and a modern ‘C’ neck profile add contemporary playability. The Player II is one of the best-selling guitars of the past few years, and it is a great middle ground between a beginner guitar and a more advanced one.

If you want something a bit more dangerous, have a look at the Sterling by Music Man Majesty. Signature guitar of John Petrucci, this 7-string beast has got a ginormous $450 reduction , bringing the price down to a couple of hundred pounds north of a grand.

Dual DiMarzio humbuckers add fiery tones to go with the stunning blood orange burst finish, while a proper ebony fretboard with 24 medium jumbo frets gives you a stable platform for the kind of guitar acrobatics Petrucci is well known for.

Finally, for those picking up guitar for the first time this year, the Squier Sonic Strat pack has a cool $50 reduction . Giving everything the burgeoning guitarist needs in one handy package, it features a guitar, amp, strap , case, picks, and a guitar cable .

I got my start on a Squier Affinity Strat pack back at the turn of the millennium, and I still have the guitar to this day. Since then, Fender has changed to the Squier Sonic range, which offers an excellent platform for beginners with great-sounding pickups and a comfortable neck profile that will give them the perfect platform for a long career playing guitar.

Shop more Black Friday sales