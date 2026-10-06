I’ve been covering Amazon’s Big Deal Days sale for the past few years now, and while it’s never been great for guitars, amps, and pedals, it’s always delivered when it comes to essential accessories. With the launch of the sale this morning, I made it my mission to search high and low for the best quality accessories, all at a price that’s below $20.

There are absolutely tonnes of no-name brand gear on there, which, while it might be cheap, I don’t think it’s worth taking a gamble on. You’re way better off going for a name brand if you want something that lasts, and thankfully there are loads of discounts on brands we all know and love, like Ernie Ball, Jum Dunlop, MXR, Fender, and more.

I’ve listed out the best deals I’ve found for you below; let’s get to it!

Save 15% ($2.25) Fender Premium Pick Pack: was $14.99 now $12.74 at Amazon Although probably not the first name you’d think of when buying new guitar picks, Fender picks are actually pretty good. I’ve used a few over the years, and they’ve got a nice feel and sound to them, and at this price they’re well worth a try if you’ve never used them before. They’re down to $1.06 per pick in the Amazon sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($3) Elixir Nanoweb Electric: was $15.99 now $12.99 at Amazon They may be more expensive than a lot of other electric guitar strings, but the coating on the Elixir Nanoweb Electric set means they can last two or even three times as long as a non-coated string. I’ve been testing electric guitar strings over the past few months, and these don’t feel as different as you might expect versus an uncoated string. At this price, now’s the time to take a dive into something different. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% ($5.28) Jim Dunlop Tortex: was $17.28 now $12 at Amazon This is one of those deals that appears every year, and I’m glad to see it reappear again. These Jim Dunlop Tortex .73mm picks have got a 31% discount, meaning they cost just $0.33 each. If there was ever a time to stock up on picks, it’s now. The deal is available on different gauges if you’re not a fan of the yellows, but prices are different depending on what you pick. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($2) Jim Dunlop Max Grip: was $10.49 now $8.49 at Amazon These Jim Dunlop Max Grip picks do exactly what they say on the tin, providing maximum grip even when you’re getting super sweaty playing on stage. This 24-pack is down to just $8.49, giving you each individual pick for just $0.34. It’s an absolute steal if you want to stock up on picks. The same deal is available on all available gauges, so you can get .60mm, .73mm, .88mm, 1.0mm, 1.14mm, and 1.5mm for the same low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 26% ($7) Martin Authentic Acoustic 4-pack: was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon As one of the original acoustic guitar manufacturers, Martin Guitars knows a thing or two about acoustics. Their own strings are excellent quality, and this multipack deal is incredibly cheap. You can grab these for just $4.99 per pack, making them an absolute steal in the Big Deal Days sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($5) Ernie Ball Paradigm 2-pack: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball’s Paradigm electric guitar strings are treated rather than coated, which means the treatment is done as part of the manufacturing process rather than being applied to the string afterwards. That means no flaking as they get older, and a feel similar to an uncoated string. I’ve tested these for our buying guide, and they sound absolutely phenomenal. Each pack costs you just $9.99 with this deal at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($2) MXR Patch Cable: was $12.99 now $10.99 at Amazon There are a lot of cheapo patch cables on sale at Amazon, but if I were you, I’d stick to the tried-and-tested brands. These MXR patch cables have got a nice discount in the sale, with each cable costing $3.66. If you’re looking to stock up on shorter patch cables, this is a great price to buy at. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($10) Donner Wooden Guitar Stand: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Donner was one of those cheaper brands a few years ago, but they’ve quickly developed a reputation for providing great-quality gear at rock-bottom prices. Now firmly established as a proper guitar brand, this wooden guitar stand is one you can rely on and looks great compared to the traditional, boring black stands we’re used to seeing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($2) D’Addario Beatles Guitar Picks: was $12.99 now $10.99 at Amazon This is great gifting fodder if you’re the organized sort buying early. Or it’s just a good buy if you’re a big Beatles fan! The D’Addario Beatles Guitar Picks come with a tin to store them in, which you’ll need, with a full 15 picks included. They’ve all got custom artwork, and it works out at 0.73 per pick, which is a great price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($2) Jim Dunlop Gator Grip: was $10.49 now $8.49 at Amazon This deal is the same as the one I highlighted earlier on the Dunlop Max Grip picks, giving you 24 guitar picks for just $0.34 each. If you don’t like a textured pick, these Gator Grip picks have a matte surface, but are made from a material that ensures they won’t slip out of your fingers no matter how aggressively you’re playing. Read more Read less ▼