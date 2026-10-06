The onslaught of activity that is Amazon’s second-biggest sale of the year is finally upon us with the start of the Big Deal Days sale today . If you’re looking for a deal on an electric guitar, I’d look elsewhere. If you want to stock up on essentials like strings, picks, and other replishables, there are some amazing deals out there for the next two days.

I’ve looked through all the musical instrument deals in the sale, and there are loads of multipacks for electric and acoustic guitar strings right now. A multipack already saves you money versus buying them individually, so with these further discounts, it’s the perfect opportunity to stock up.

With brands like Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Elixir, Martin, and more available in the sale, I’ve rounded up all the multipack deals for you below.

$5.49 per pack Save 19% ($5) Ernie Ball Super Slinky 4-pack: was $26.99 now $21.99 at Amazon This deal is available on both the Super Slinky and Regular Slinky gauges, working out to $5.49 per pack. Slinkys are one of the most popular string sets for good reason, with killer tone and excellent durability. The strings come in individual packaging, which makes them easy to keep track of when restringing. Read more Read less ▼

$5.39 per pack Save 16% ($5) D'Addario XL 5-pack: was $31.99 now $26.99 at Amazon This 5-pack of D’Addario XLs is down to just $26.99, which is an uber-cheap $5.39 per pack. D’Addario strings are renowned for their durability, giving players long-lasting tone. Their signature feature is the colored ball ends, which make for easy restringing. You won’t mix up your B and G strings with these! Read more Read less ▼

$10.49 per pack Save 16% ($8) Elixir Nanoweb 4-pack: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon If you want long-lasting tone, Elixirs are the gold standard. They may be more expensive than non-coated strings, but they stay fresher for much longer. Coming in at $10.49 per pack, each one could last you twice or even three times the time of a normal string, making it well worth the investment. Read more Read less ▼

$9.06 per pack Save 20% ($6.80) D'Addario NYXL 3-pack: was $33.99 now $27.19 at Amazon I've been testing electric guitar strings recently for our buying guides, and while I won't reveal the exact results here, I can tell you that the D'Addario NYXL scored very highly indeed. Over at Amazon, you can bag a three-pack of them with 20% off. That's $9.06 per pack. Read more Read less ▼

$12.74 per pack Save 15% ($9) Elixir Nanoweb Acoustic 4-pack: was $59.99 now $50.99 at Amazon When it comes to acoustic guitar strings, shelf life matters even more, as acoustics are so reliant on natural tone. While old electric strings get covered up by an amp, pedals, and pickups coloring the tone, there’s no hiding place when it comes to acoustic. These Elixir Nanoweb acoustic string sets are available for just $12.74 in this multipack deal over at Amazon. Read more Read less ▼

$6.39 per pack Save 16% ($6) D'Addario EJ26 5-pack: was $37.99 now $31.99 at Amazon If you prefer a non-coated acoustic guitar string, this is the deal for you. This 5-pack of D’Addario EJ26 acoustic guitar strings works out at just $6.39 per pack, which is incredibly cheap as far as acoustic strings go. Read more Read less ▼

$9.99 per pack Save 20% ($5) Ernie Ball Paradigm 2-pack: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball Paradigm strings sit somewhere between a coated set and a non-coated set. The technical term is treated, where coating is applied during the manufacturing process rather than after it. It makes them feel and sound more like a non-coated set, and right now you can bag them for just $9.99 each. Read more Read less ▼

$5.74 per pack Save 19% ($5.50) Ernie Ball Earthwood 4-pack: was $28.49 now $22.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball’s Earthwood acoustic offering also has a nice discount in the Big Deal Days sale. Working out at $5.74 per pack, these are amongst the cheapest acoustic strings you’ll find right now. Read more Read less ▼

$4.99 per pack Save 26% ($7) Martin Authentic Acoustic 4-pack: was $26.99 now $19.99 at Amazon As one of the original acoustic guitar manufacturers, Martin Guitars knows a thing or two about acoustics. Their own strings are excellent quality, and this multipack deal is incredibly cheap. You can grab these for just $4.99 per pack, making them an absolute steal in the Big Deal Days sale. Read more Read less ▼

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