“The only way forward in this industry”: Ernie Ball fights battery waste with new rechargeable AA and 9V batteries that are tailored for effects pedals and active guitars

It’s no secret that the music industry – and especially the space we inhabit, i.e., the guitar world – runs on AA and 9V batteries, whether it’s pedals, active pickups, wireless systems, battery-powered amps... or anything in between.

In an effort to reduce disposable battery waste and make the industry more sustainable, Ernie Ball is rolling out a new line of USB-C rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, designed specifically for musical equipment.

Available in AA and 9V formats, Ernie Ball USB-C Rechargeable Batteries were developed in collaboration with Paleblue, an expert in the field, and guarantee “consistent, full-voltage performance across instruments, wireless packs, pedals, tuners, and more.”

Each battery features USB-C direct charging, along with LED charge indicators, a rugged reusable storage case, and a lithium-ion design that Ernie Ball states is rated for over 1,000 recharge cycles.

Moreover, with recharge times as quick as 75 minutes to 80%, these high-capacity batteries promise “continuous, reliable power,” while aiming to reduce waste and long-term costs.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

“I think rechargeable batteries are the only way forward in this industry,” comments Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jerry Cantrell guitar tech, Henry Trejo.

“There’s too much waste when it comes to conventional batteries. You also have the added benefit of carrying less bulk, which also reduces weight, especially when touring on a budget.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To test drive these new rechargeable batteries, Ernie Ball has already placed them in the hands of guitar techs for artists such as the Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Turnstile, and Nine Inch Nails for real-world performance feedback.

The Ernie Ball USB-C Rechargeable Battery line is available now through select retailers throughout North America.

For more information, visit Ernie Ball.