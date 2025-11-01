This Japanese guitar maker is fashioning phone cases that make your mobile look like vintage instruments – and the internet is going crazy for them

A Japan-based luthier has leveraged his guitar-making expertise to fashion smartphone cases that look like they were cut from the bodies of vintage electric guitars – and the internet has gone mad for them.

T. Sato, the man behind Moonshine Craft & Custom, has stumbled upon a winning formula for making cases compatible with Androids and iPhones. They look ultra-realistic, with each one costing around £50 (approx $67).

Often complete with 'burst finishes and accented by the edges of pickguards, each one seems to be inspired by a specific guitar, with everything from relic’d Strats and Teles through to Gibson SGs and Les Pauls on the menu. There’s also a faded TV Yellow design, which just oozes vintage charm.

The attention to detail is exquisite, with rusted screws and flaking paint on many. It's all real, as opposed to a flat image superimposed onto plastic.

Unsurprisingly, they’ve proven hugely popular, with each listing on the firm's Mercari store currently sold out. The one-man production team is struggling to keep up with demand.

It all started a few months ago, when Sato’s old phone case bit the dust. He crafted himself a new one before posting the results on Instagram. It’s been a whirlwind since.

“I'm truly delighted to have received such an overwhelming response for these smartphone cases crafted by a guitar maker,” he writes on Instagram. “I handle guitar-making, repairs, and custom work all by myself. In my spare time, I strive to create smartphone cases with the same care and dedication, hoping to share the joy with everyone.”

The demand has lead to a 2-3 month lead time for each order, with Guitars Japan drafted in to handle requests.

This way, players can take the spirit of their favorite six-string with them, wherever they go.

Head to Moonshine Craft & Custom for more.