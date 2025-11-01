This Japanese guitar maker is fashioning phone cases that make your mobile look like vintage instruments – and the internet is going crazy for them

News
By published

Moonshine Craft & Custom has been overwhelmed by demand for its phone cases, which flash burst finishes and pickguards

Moonshine Craft and Custom Phone Cases
(Image credit: Moonshine Craft & Custom)

A Japan-based luthier has leveraged his guitar-making expertise to fashion smartphone cases that look like they were cut from the bodies of vintage electric guitars – and the internet has gone mad for them.

T. Sato, the man behind Moonshine Craft & Custom, has stumbled upon a winning formula for making cases compatible with Androids and iPhones. They look ultra-realistic, with each one costing around £50 (approx $67).

Unsurprisingly, they’ve proven hugely popular, with each listing on the firm's Mercari store currently sold out. The one-man production team is struggling to keep up with demand.

It all started a few months ago, when Sato’s old phone case bit the dust. He crafted himself a new one before posting the results on Instagram. It’s been a whirlwind since.

This way, players can take the spirit of their favorite six-string with them, wherever they go.

Head to Moonshine Craft & Custom for more.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.