“Pro-level features on a bedroom budget”: Boss moves to take control of the entry level amp modeler space with the $229 GX-1 – going up against Mooer, NUX and Zoom

NAMM 2026: Boss has expanded its amp modeler lineup with the GX-1 and GX-1B – a pair of compact modeler multi-effects pedals for electric guitars and bass guitars that look to take control of the budget end of the market.

With its GX range, Boss has been going up against some of the biggest names in the amp modeler game. Its $399 GX-10, launched last year, was dubbed a potential Line 6 HX Stomp killer. The larger touchsreen-equipped GX-100 has gone toe-to-toe with offerings from Neural DSP, Line 6 and Fender.

It’s a competitive space, but over the past few years the lower-end of the price spectrum has become equally contested, with challenger brands such as Mooer, Valeton, NUX – and established budget builder Zoom – all looking to take control of the ‘best budget amp modeler’ race with affordable alternatives.

Now, Boss has sought to leverage its own expertise in the digital amps and effects space with a pair of $229 pedals that have been launched with one goal in mind: to assert Boss's presence in the market and blow the competition out the water.

The pedigree here is, unsurprisingly, impressive, and Boss has clearly gone all out in its bid to take on the brands listed above. Here, you get the firm’s established amp and effects algorithms, with its AIRD (Augmented Impulse Response Dynamics) technology promising authentic tube amp tone and touch.

BOSS GX-1 Guitar Effects Processor | Everything You Need to Know - YouTube Watch On

It’s a tech, we should point out, that has made the GX-10 and GX-100 such well-received pedals, with Guitar World noting in past reviews that the AIRD tech does an excellent job of providing dynamic, responsive amp tones.

In practice, there are 23 amp types, 140 effect types, and the space for up to 198 presets – 99 of those come pre-baked into the unit. It’s also compatible with the Boss Tone Studio app for sound-editing tools and practice features.

What’s equally impressive is the layout. At the budget end of the modeler market, menu deep-diving and doom-scrolling through presets is to be avoided at all costs. Especially for those first entering the digital amp space, ease of use is of critical importance.

To that end, Boss has tailored the GX-1 pedal to offer fool-proof operation. There are three freely assignable footswitches, three parameter control knobs, and a row of hexagon-shaped LED lights that make it clear to players which effects are engaged.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

There’s also a high-res color display screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and a built-in expression pedal, as well as the option for powering the unit through AC, USB or batteries – meaning it has the potential to be a true wireless all-in-one rig.

The GX-1 is designed for electrics, while the GX-1B is tailored for basses. Both carry the same broad spec sheet, though, save for instrument-specific amps and effects.

As for how the GX-1 stacks up against the pedals that are already controlling the beginner modeler space, its $229 price tag makes it a serious alternative to the likes of the $189 NUX MG-300MKII and $299 NUX Amp Academy Stomp.

On the flip side, it's more expensive than the $141 Valeton GP-100 – which has plenty of its own fans – and the Mooer GE-150, but the Boss connection here, along with all the tech that name brings, could prove a powerful pull for those still on the fence, or new to modelling.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Boss) (Image credit: Boss)

Further still, in Guitar World’s early review of the GX-1, the firm’s attempts to democratize a high-end modeler experience and bring a usable floorboard to an accessible price point have comfortably paid off.

“Boss' new entry-level multi-effects delivers pro-level features on a bedroom budget,” writes GW’s Matt McCracken.

“The build quality is outstanding, and the number of features gives younger and new players plenty to grow into. The sheer number of options in terms of amps and effects models means they’ll have the best possible playing platform going forward.”

Head over to Boss to find out more.