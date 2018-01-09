Boss Introduces New Katana-Air Guitar Amplifier

Boss has introduced its new Katana-Air guitar amplifier. Compact and battery-powered, the Katana-Air features new low-latency wireless guitar technology and a custom wireless transmitter that plugs into any electric guitar.

This allows players to jam and practice anywhere without guitar cables or AC connections. The amp also makes it possible to play along with audio streamed via Bluetooth from an iOS or Android smartphone, and remotely edit tones and effects from the dedicated Boss Tone Studio app.

Five channels provide a range of sounds, with integrated access to more than 50 Boss effects, plus six memories for storing favorite amp and effects set-ups. It has two custom-tuned speakers and up to 30 watts of total power, offering big, rich sound for both guitar amplification and full-range music reproduction. A docking port in the amp charges the battery in the included wireless transmitter, providing up to 12 hours of continuous playing time per charge.

The Katana-Air operates in standby mode to conserve energy when idle, and instantly wakes when it senses motion. In addition, the transmitter automatically establishes the optimum wireless connection when docked, with no user operation required.

For more details on the Katana-Air amp, stop by boss.info.