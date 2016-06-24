D’Angelico Guitars to Release Strings Engineered by D’Addario

At the 2016 Summer NAMM show in Nashville, D’Angelico Guitars has announced the launch of their all-new electric guitar strings: D’Angelico Electrozinc. Co-designed and engineered by D’Addario, Electrozinc marks the return of the partnership between these two legendary brands.

The story of the string begins more than 75 years ago. In 1938, John D’Angelico was already a living legend known for his signature archtop guitars, while John D’Addario was a young kid trying to expand the family string business. Their chance meeting would result in the invention of the world’s first modern round wound electric guitar string, the zinc-coated Bethanized Steel. Its sound was unrivaled in fullness, volume, and brightness. Its tone would be featured on some of the greatest records of all time. But the closing of the Bethlehem Steel plant in the ‘60s put an abrupt end to its production, leaving its sound unmatched for over half a century.

Today, D’Angelico and D’Addario have re-forged their storied partnership. Combining modern innovation with John D’Addario’s original designs, D’Angelico’s Electrozinc string is the truest tribute to Bethanized Steel since the original. And D’Addario’s EXP technology coats every string to maintain its classic tone even longer. Electrozinc will be available in six gauge variations, suiting players from all traditions—from hard rock to swinging jazz.

Coming Fall 2016 to authorized D'Angelico dealers.