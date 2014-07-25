EarthQuaker Devices at 2014 Summer NAMM: Afterneath, Palisades, Cloven Hoof Pedals and More —Demo Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

Speaking of which, check out the video recap of our visit to the EarthQuaker Devices booth at the show.

In the clip, which you can see below, we get the lowdown on the company's Afterneath, Palisades, Cloven Hoof pedals and more.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook. And while you're at it, be sure to check out our massive 2014 Summer NAMM photo gallery.