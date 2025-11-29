I spent 2025 modifying a Gibson Flying V, and now, with $150 off this stunning Silver Burst Epiphone in the Guitar Center Black Friday sale, I've just found my next project

I’ve always been head over heels for the classic Flying V, especially the groovy ’70s version with its oversized pickguard and less flashy bling compared to the ‘50s model. It took a few phone calls and a bunch of scrolling through online shops, but in 2025, I finally said, “What the heck!” and snagged one for myself. I went for the Gibson ‘70s Flying V in a delicious natural finish - and I've spotted $150 off my next one at Guitar Center.

Now, the moment it got my new Gibson home, I dove into modding it. I swapped in a sleek black pickguard and truss rod cover, loaded it up with a set of Sunbear humbucker-sized Firebird pickups, and found the wackiest control knobs I could dig up. The result is my dream Flying V, and my main gigging guitar throughout the year.

(Image credit: Future/Daryl Robertson)

Save 21% ($150) Epiphone Flying V '70s Silver Burst: was $699 now $549 at Guitar Center This Guitar Center exclusive was released only a matter of weeks ago, and for Black Friday, it's already receiving a hefty $150 discount! This is one of my favorite Gibson finishes, so it's exciting to see it on an Epiphone, and one as cool as this.

Now, with all this modding fun on my mind, I thought, "Why not do this again?" Enter the jaw-dropping Epiphone Flying V '70s in Silver Burst. Seriously, have you seen this beauty? It's a Center-Exclusive, and one of the nicest-looking Flying Vs I've seen in a while.

This model keeps it pretty straightforward, with a solid mahogany body and neck, and a volute at the neck joint to help prevent the dreaded neck break. It comes standard with T-Type PRO humbucking pickups, which honestly punch above their weight for the price. But since I’m looking to unleash my inner mad scientist with mods, those will be on vacation soon.

I’m also planning to swap out the white plastics for sleek black ones to match my Gibson. And let’s not forget, I've got to throw in a set of Grover locking machine heads, because what’s the point of being stylish if you don’t stay in tune?

I think with all the mods this guitar will be a worthy addition to my collection, and a fun project to get stuck into over the Christmas break!

For more Black Friday discounts, be sure to keep it locked to our Black Friday guitar deals page, where we'll be showcasing the very best deals from across the internet.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop more Black Friday deals