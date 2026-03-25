Whisper it... Donner's 4.5-star Hush-X travel guitar just dropped by a chunky 20%, bringing quiet practice within reach at home or on vacation
In Amazon's Big Spring Sale, you can bag an electric travel guitar that sounds so good you won't believe it isn't a regular solidbody
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When you’re on the go with your guitar, two key factors come into play: portability and noise levels in your hotel room. But fear not, fellow travellers, Donner has a solution. Enter the HUSH-X, your ultimate travel buddy that’s ready to rock without disturbing the peace. As part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, this model is currently 20% off, bringing its price down to only $279.99.
Marketed as a travel guitar, the Donner HUSH-X combines the feel and performance of a classic solidbody with the sleek convenience of a headless design. It’s a full-sized guitar that fits snugly into a compact case resembling a pool cue bag.
Available in gorgeous mahogany, you can choose between four stunning finishes: sunburst, natural, black, and metallic white. The HUSH-X boasts a one-piece neck-through-body design, featuring lightweight metal frames for added stability.
Shop the full Amazon sale
Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save up to 40%
Amazon's spring sale is now live, and as usual, expect to find decent bargains on accessories like strings, picks, capos, and all the essentials a guitarist needs.
Reading from the UK or EU?
Okay, so this Amazon sale is for US readers only, but that doesn't mean you need to miss out. UK and EU readers can score up to 60% off music-making gear at Thomann right now.
Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off
With massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Zoom, Soma, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far.
Its headless design features a six-saddle fixed bridge, complete with handy thumbscrew tuners that make tuning a breeze. With a 25 ½-inch scale, 22 medium frets, an asymmetrical profile, an HPL fingerboard, a 403mm radius, and a 1.65-inch wide bone nut with a zero fret, it’s engineered for playability.
Moving on to tone, and the HUSH-X offers a pretty killer pickup setup, blending a robust high-output humbucker with a sprightly Alnico V single-coil positioned nearer to the middle of the guitar. This combination delivers a delightful mix of modern crunch and vintage sparkle. Plus, with a concentric master volume/tone knob, an active/passive switch, and a 1/8-inch Aux input along with headphone output, you can unleash your creativity anytime, anywhere.
"The minimal design of the Donner Hush-X certainly is compact and lightweight enough to deserve its 'travel guitar' distinction, but it performs every bit as well as a traditional full-size solidbody, making it a great, affordable all-around axe."
Read more: Full Donner Hush-X solidbody guitar review
Want to hear it for yourself? Well check out the video below where Ruben Wan puts the Hush-X through its paces at the Donner Music booth at MusicChina in 2023.
Shop more sales
- Guitar Center | Up to $500 off live sound gear
- Sweetwater | Up to 35% off live gear
- Musician's Friend | Massive Guitar Fest sale
- Positive Grid | Score discounts on amps & more
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.