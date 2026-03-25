Whisper it... Donner's 4.5-star Hush-X travel guitar just dropped by a chunky 20%, bringing quiet practice within reach at home or on vacation

When you’re on the go with your guitar, two key factors come into play: portability and noise levels in your hotel room. But fear not, fellow travellers, Donner has a solution. Enter the HUSH-X, your ultimate travel buddy that’s ready to rock without disturbing the peace. As part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale, this model is currently 20% off, bringing its price down to only $279.99.

Marketed as a travel guitar, the Donner HUSH-X combines the feel and performance of a classic solidbody with the sleek convenience of a headless design. It’s a full-sized guitar that fits snugly into a compact case resembling a pool cue bag.

Available in gorgeous mahogany, you can choose between four stunning finishes: sunburst, natural, black, and metallic white. The HUSH-X boasts a one-piece neck-through-body design, featuring lightweight metal frames for added stability.

Shop the full Amazon sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale: Save up to 40%

Amazon's spring sale is now live, and as usual, expect to find decent bargains on accessories like strings, picks, capos, and all the essentials a guitarist needs.

Reading from the UK or EU?

Okay, so this Amazon sale is for US readers only, but that doesn't mean you need to miss out. UK and EU readers can score up to 60% off music-making gear at Thomann right now.

Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off

With massive discounts on guitars, drums, studio gear, keyboards, and loads more, the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your music-making throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, Zoom, Soma, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far.

Its headless design features a six-saddle fixed bridge, complete with handy thumbscrew tuners that make tuning a breeze. With a 25 ½-inch scale, 22 medium frets, an asymmetrical profile, an HPL fingerboard, a 403mm radius, and a 1.65-inch wide bone nut with a zero fret, it’s engineered for playability.

Moving on to tone, and the HUSH-X offers a pretty killer pickup setup, blending a robust high-output humbucker with a sprightly Alnico V single-coil positioned nearer to the middle of the guitar. This combination delivers a delightful mix of modern crunch and vintage sparkle. Plus, with a concentric master volume/tone knob, an active/passive switch, and a 1/8-inch Aux input along with headphone output, you can unleash your creativity anytime, anywhere.

(Image credit: Donner)

What we said in our review What we said in our review Chris Gill Contributor "The minimal design of the Donner Hush-X certainly is compact and lightweight enough to deserve its 'travel guitar' distinction, but it performs every bit as well as a traditional full-size solidbody, making it a great, affordable all-around axe." Read more: Full Donner Hush-X solidbody guitar review

Want to hear it for yourself? Well check out the video below where Ruben Wan puts the Hush-X through its paces at the Donner Music booth at MusicChina in 2023.

Ruben Wan-Pure Imagination I DONNER Hush -X guitar I Donner Artist I Donner Spotlight - YouTube Watch On

Shop more sales