Gibson’s iconic Widow finish would normally cost you Custom Shop money, but this Epiphone is a cheap way to bag one – and you can save a cool $120 off for Black Friday
The price of the highly sought-after and unique Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow has been cut to only $679
Last year, Epiphone brought one of Gibson’s most desirable one-off finishes to the masses with the Guitar Center-exclusive Widow Les Paul. Now, that gorgeous guitar has a healthy Black Friday discount, dropping from $799 to just $679.
Even aside from the headlining, custom finish – which will doubtless appeal to those who find your average Les Paul to be not quite striking enough – it's a lot of guitar for just $679.
If you're looking for a visually striking Les Paul that plays and sounds as good as it looks, this single-cut is for you! Save a generous $120 at Guitar Center this Black Friday.
Part of Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson range, the Widow Les Paul features a mahogany body with a striking flame maple top; the mahogany also extends to the modern medium C-profile neck, which features an ebony fretboard.
Sounds come by way of a pair of ProBucker Custom humbuckers modeled after Gibson Custom's pickups, accompanied by your standard quartet of controls – a Volume and Tone for each ’bucker – and a three-way selector.
But what really seals the deal are the visual touches: the color-matched binding and the way the chrome hardware stands out against the dark finish.
For even more wallet-friendly bargains – on guitars, amps, effects pedals, straps, strings, and every other strain of gear you can imagine – take a look at our ever-expanding full list of Black Friday guitar deals.
Hear the guitar in action
Shop more Black Friday sales
- Amazon: Shop all instrument deals
- Positive Grid: $99 smart amps
- Sweetwater: Early Black Friday sale
- Guitar Center: 30% off Black Friday
- Fender: Save up to 30% on guitars
- Guitar Tricks: $99 annual sub bundle
- Thomann: Find all the Hot Deals
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Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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