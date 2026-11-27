Last year, Epiphone brought one of Gibson’s most desirable one-off finishes to the masses with the Guitar Center-exclusive Widow Les Paul. Now, that gorgeous guitar has a healthy Black Friday discount, dropping from $799 to just $679.

Even aside from the headlining, custom finish – which will doubtless appeal to those who find your average Les Paul to be not quite striking enough – it's a lot of guitar for just $679.

Part of Epiphone's Inspired by Gibson range, the Widow Les Paul features a mahogany body with a striking flame maple top; the mahogany also extends to the modern medium C-profile neck, which features an ebony fretboard.

Sounds come by way of a pair of ProBucker Custom humbuckers modeled after Gibson Custom's pickups, accompanied by your standard quartet of controls – a Volume and Tone for each ’bucker – and a three-way selector.

But what really seals the deal are the visual touches: the color-matched binding and the way the chrome hardware stands out against the dark finish.

For even more wallet-friendly bargains – on guitars, amps, effects pedals, straps, strings, and every other strain of gear you can imagine – take a look at our ever-expanding full list of Black Friday guitar deals.

Hear the guitar in action

Epiphone Les Paul Custom Widow Guitars | Demo and Overview with Nick Hames - YouTube Watch On

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