“A solid and luxurious look”: Fender Japan’s new Sandblast range is the firm’s tamest release in ages – but, thanks to a quirky finishing technique, also one of its most desirable

Fender Japan electric guitars are largely known for their wild designs, over-the-top artwork, futuristic setups and, perhaps above all else, their penchant for show-stopping visuals.

That much can be deduced from the brand’s past releases – the Wasted Youth Telecaster, perhaps, or maybe the Art Canvas Esquires.

But, in a move that lives up to its unofficial “expect the unexpected” mantra, Fender Japan has flipped the script and completely stripped away the cosmetic noise for a line of Sandblast electric and bass guitars.

We mean that literally: Fender Japan’s newest Hybrid II models rip all paintwork from the bodies, and instead opt for a natural Sandblast look.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

It’s strange that Fender Japan’s most simplistic designs also lend themselves to be some of the firm’s most desirable, but here we are. There’s something rather timeless-yet-contemporary about the models: they’re somewhat both punk and sophisticated at the same time.

Fender Japan hasn’t just gone for a natural wood finish, either. Clearly determined to do things a bit different, the company has opted for a sandblasting finishing method, which works by smoothing the wood using solid sand at high speeds.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Fender has dabbled in sandblasting techniques: back in 2020, it unveiled some limited-edition American Performer models that looked remarkably similar.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Other brands have given it a go, too. PRS had a line of sandblasted SE models in 2019, and just last year Charvel debuted the Green Glow Pro-Mod San Dimas.

For this drop, three variants have been introduced: a Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass. Across the board, all feature ash bodies and C-shape maple necks, as well as 9.5”-radius rosewood fingerboards.

All come equipped with relevant Hybrid II Custom Voiced pickups configured in their model-appropriate setups, with the Tele also offering an expanded four-way selector switch for series and parallel modes.

(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Other notable appointments include a two-point tremolo on the Washburn N4-esque Strat, a three-saddle bridge for the Tele, and black pickguards across all models to deliver a consistent cosmetic.

Like we say, these Hybrid II guitars sacrifice FJ’s usual extravagant visuals for something far more humble, and while they might seem underwhelming in the face of the recent quilted top Hybrid II models or even the Blue Paisley and Flower Acoustastonics, we can’t help but think they're pretty refreshing.

We’ve also noticed a greater emphasis on natural finishes – and, in particular, natural bursts – in the gear market, so perhaps this speaks to that trend.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan) (Image credit: Fender Japan)

All three limited-edition models are priced at approximately $1,150.

Head over to Fender Japan to find out more.