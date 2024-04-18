“A solid and luxurious look”: Fender Japan’s new Sandblast range is the firm’s tamest release in ages – but, thanks to a quirky finishing technique, also one of its most desirable

By Matt Owen
published

Limited-edition Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazz Bass models have been unveiled, each of which are treated to a nifty sandblast finish

Fender Japan Sandblast
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Fender Japan electric guitars are largely known for their wild designs, over-the-top artwork, futuristic setups and, perhaps above all else, their penchant for show-stopping visuals.

That much can be deduced from the brand’s past releases – the Wasted Youth Telecaster, perhaps, or maybe the Art Canvas Esquires.

Image 1 of 3
Fender Japan Sandblast
(Image credit: Fender Japan)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.