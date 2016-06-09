ESP Guitars Announces Two Signature Models for Mastodon'sBill Kelliher

(Image credit: ESP Guitars)

ESP Guitars has announced that guitarist Bill Kelliher of Mastodon has joined the company’s family of endorsed artists. ESP also announced the introduction of two Signature Series models for Kelliher: the ESP Bill Kelliher and the LTD BK-600EC. Both will be available later this year. Visitors to ESP’s booth at Summer NAMM later this month will be able to see the BK-600 in person at Booth 1231 Hall D.

“We are beyond proud to have a guitarist who is as universally respected as Bill in our artist roster,” says Chris Cannella, ESP director of artist relations. “Mastodon is a consistent favorite among fellow musicians and fans, crossing multiple genres of metal with an appeal that’s like no other band. Bill is a great representative of an ideal ESP player. We’re completely stoked to have him onboard.”

The new ESP Bill Kelliher and LTD BK-600EC are single-cutaway designs that employ a mahogany body with a traditional full thickness, and no waist cut. The three-piece mahogany neck is joined to the body with set-thru construction at 24.75” scale for smooth and comfortable fast access to the upper frets. The guitars feature an ebony fingerboard with pearloid “ESP Flag” inlays and 22 frets, as well as binding on the body, neck, and headstock.

The new Bill Kelliher models are powered by two of Kelliher’s own signature Lace Sensor “Dissonant Aggressor“ pickups, a sonically versatile humbucker set with excellent dynamic response, sustain and tone. The guitars also feature locking tuners and a TonePros locking bridge. Kelliher’s new signature guitars are being created with a distinctive Military Green Sunburst Satin finish.

More information on the new Bill Kelliher ESP and LTD Signature Series guitars will be available soon via the ESP Guitars website at espguitars.com.