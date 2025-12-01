Dave Grohl's Epiphone signature model broke the Internet last year – now, it can be yours for a fraction of the original price, thanks this massive Cyber Monday discount

The Everlong wait was over when Dave Grohl's signature model was announced under Gibson's Epiphone brand last year. Arguably the most in-demand signature in the brand's history, the affordable take meant that fans could acquire Grohl's sought-after sound without shelling out thousands for the Gibson Custom Shop signature model.

“Dave Grohl is an alternative rock legend who needs no introduction,” Epiphone commented upon the release.

“A longtime Gibson user, his previous Gibson signature guitars have remained extraordinarily popular and command premium prices on the used market – when you can find one.”

Originally priced at around $1.3K, it's now even more affordable thanks to Sweetwater's Cyber Monday deal – meaning it can now be yours for $999.

So, aside from Grohl's name being attached to it, what makes this premium-grade Epiphone signature model special?

Well, for starters, it immaculately replicates the Foo Fighters frontman's ultra-rare Gibson Custom DG-335 model, with a laminated maple body and Trini Lopez–inspired bound diamond-shaped soundholes – and its instantly recognizable Pelham Blue finish, of course.

Next, the one-piece mahogany neck, carved into Grohl’s preferred elliptical “C” shape, boasts a laurel fingerboard with striking split-diamond mother-of-pearl inlays. Grohl’s iconic tone is delivered thanks to Gibson USA Burstbucker pickups – the very same series found on his OG – along with an electronics configuration made up of Mallory 150 series capacitors, CTS pots, and a Switchcraft toggle. Finally, Grover Mini Rotomatic tuners and the ever-reliable LockTone ABR bridge with a LockTone stopbar tailpiece round off this guitar's serious specs.

(Image credit: Future)

Safe to say, this model’s no Pretender! No wonder Guitar World’s very own Stuart Williams called it a guitar that “goes beyond Foo Fighters. This is essentially a rock-friendly ES-335, and it’s got the firepower to cover everything from blues to indie to classic rock tones with ease.”

Still on the hunt for more Cyber Monday deals? Stay tuned to Guitar World for more of the best Cyber Monday and Black Friday guitar deals that are still live – including more Gibson and Epiphone bargains.