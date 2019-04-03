G&L Debuts New Fullerton Deluxe Doheny HH Guitar

G&L has unveiled its new twin-humbucker Fullerton Deluxe Doheny HH guitar.

An expansion of the company's Doheny offset line, the guitar features G&L’s PTB system for bass roll-off, a push/pull coil-tap for single coil-like tones and—for the HH configuration—a G&L AS4255C in the neck and an AW4368C in the bridge.

The guitar also features a Leo Fender-designed Dual-Fulcrum vibrato and a vintage, gloss-finished maple neck. It will be available in two configurations: Jet Black on an alder body with a maple fingerboard and Old School Tobacco Sunburst on an okoume body with a rosewood fingerboard.

Both configurations are available now for $1,499.

For more info on the models, head on over to glguitars.com.