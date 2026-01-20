“The straight-up, high-voltage voice of a masterfully designed single-channel amp”: Orange rolls out the OR60 – an all-valve guitar amp head that is the “most versatile it has ever built”

NAMM 2026: Orange is rolling out its latest UK-built all-valve guitar amp head, the OR60, and it’s one inspired by vintage tones through and through.

The single-channel, 60 watt amp promises to deliver a “focused, harmonically rich valve tone with a modern edge.” This is made possible via a pair of 6L6 power valves, which give the head extensive headroom and depth, especially when coupled with a boost pedal in front.

A second footswitchable volume control empowers players to switch between rhythm and lead without touching the gain – allowing the core tone to remain consistent, albeit for dynamic changes. Plus, the switchable 460V/335V (60W/30W) output ensures the amp still packs a punch, even at lower volumes.

Tone-shaping and fine-tuning options are provided via dedicated Presence and Resonance controls. The former adjusts the high-end response for “consistent clarity and harmonic definition,” while the latter enables players to adapt the amp's feel and depth to their playing style.

And for those who need a little bit more control over their tone, the three-position Bright switch provides just that. Essentially, it allows guitarists to shape the amp’s top-end voicing without altering the overall gain character, which is especially useful with humbuckers or darker-voiced guitars.

As for the amp's simple design? Well, according to Orange, that’s its biggest selling point: “just the straight-up, high-voltage voice of a masterfully designed single-channel amp, ready to be played raw or augmented with the valve-buffered FX loop,” and goes as far as to say that, “the OR60 is the most versatile single-channel amp Orange Amps has ever built.”

Priced at $2,499, the amp head is available in the firm's quintessential orange Tolex finish.

For more information, visit Orange.

And, speaking of straightforward amp setups, Joe Perry recently revealed he used a $219 Orange pedal amp to record most of the guitars on Aerosmith’s new EP with Yungblud.