“The straight-up, high-voltage voice of a masterfully designed single-channel amp”: Orange rolls out the OR60 – an all-valve guitar amp head that is the “most versatile it has ever built”
Don't let its simple design fool you: the vintage-inspired OR60 guarantees versatility and a plethora of tone shaping goodness
NAMM 2026: Orange is rolling out its latest UK-built all-valve guitar amp head, the OR60, and it’s one inspired by vintage tones through and through.
The single-channel, 60 watt amp promises to deliver a “focused, harmonically rich valve tone with a modern edge.” This is made possible via a pair of 6L6 power valves, which give the head extensive headroom and depth, especially when coupled with a boost pedal in front.
A second footswitchable volume control empowers players to switch between rhythm and lead without touching the gain – allowing the core tone to remain consistent, albeit for dynamic changes. Plus, the switchable 460V/335V (60W/30W) output ensures the amp still packs a punch, even at lower volumes.
Tone-shaping and fine-tuning options are provided via dedicated Presence and Resonance controls. The former adjusts the high-end response for “consistent clarity and harmonic definition,” while the latter enables players to adapt the amp's feel and depth to their playing style.
And for those who need a little bit more control over their tone, the three-position Bright switch provides just that. Essentially, it allows guitarists to shape the amp’s top-end voicing without altering the overall gain character, which is especially useful with humbuckers or darker-voiced guitars.
As for the amp's simple design? Well, according to Orange, that’s its biggest selling point: “just the straight-up, high-voltage voice of a masterfully designed single-channel amp, ready to be played raw or augmented with the valve-buffered FX loop,” and goes as far as to say that, “the OR60 is the most versatile single-channel amp Orange Amps has ever built.”
Priced at $2,499, the amp head is available in the firm's quintessential orange Tolex finish.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
For more information, visit Orange.
And, speaking of straightforward amp setups, Joe Perry recently revealed he used a $219 Orange pedal amp to record most of the guitars on Aerosmith’s new EP with Yungblud.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.