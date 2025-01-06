“The missing piece of your pedalboard puzzle”: Keeley takes on the Walrus Fundamental and JHS 3 Series with new range of $99 Sweetwater exclusives

From a David Gilmour-inspired fuzz to a classic Marshall-style amp tone in a pedal, the budget collection packs plenty of appeal

Keeley and Sweetwater Custom Shop Collection
(Image credit: Keeley Electronics)

Keeley Electronics and Sweetwater have teamed up for a budget-friendly series of basic effects pedals, delivering a bread-and-butter trio of $99 overdrive, fuzz, and reverb pedals.

Notably, this new release seemingly looks to be Keeley’s answer to similarly priced and comparatively spec’d stompboxes in the essential effects pedal market, including the Walrus Fundamental and JHS 3 Series.

