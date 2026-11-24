There's already been a serious deluge of Black Friday guitar deals this year – particularly when it comes to electrics – but by far my favorite is this Musician's Friend offer on the Hetfield-esque Epiphone Explorer '80s EMG. With a very generous $140 off this incredibly popular guitar in their Black Friday sale, now is the time to ride the lightning (warning: more Metallica puns ahead).

If you have a penchant for a certain iconic thrash band, this is a fantastic guitar for capturing those classic era Metallica vibes. Even better, it's considerably cheaper than the ESP/LTD signature models associated with the frontman, making it a tempting option for anyone after that unmistakable Explorer look without spending quite so much.

Now, don't get me wrong, I know this isn't an official signature model. In fact, Hetfield isn't a Gibson or Epiphone signature artist (although his bandmate Kirk Hammett is), however this Explorer is a clear tip of the hat to the Metallica frontman, drawing heavily on the white Gibson Explorer he picked up in the early '80s. That guitar became closely associated with the band's Ride the Lightning era, so the connection here is hard to miss.

In terms of spec, this thing is seriously kitted out for a guitar in this price range. First, you get a premium Epiphone soft case, an extra that's becoming increasingly rare with guitars these days (sad but true). Then there's the beautiful rosewood fingerboard, which pops against the Classic White finish and helps make this a seriously good-looking beast.

I call it a beast because the EMG 81/60 'buckers have all the sizzle you'd expect from a guitar built for thrash. In his review, GW scribe Matt McCracken found surgical precision made chugging power chords an absolute joy. There's plenty of sustain, too and the cutting tone really slaps you in the face when you stick a Tube Screamer in front of it. If you're looking to make some noise, this guitar will certainly make the bells toll… okay, that’s the last (I promise).

If you've never played an Explorer-style guitar before, you might be taken aback by its size. It's quite a guitar to wield, with a long body and an equally imposing headstock. At 5kg, our review model certainly wasn't lightweight, but it was surprisingly comfortable and well-balanced on our lap. Don't expect an ultra-thin shredder-style neck, either. The 60s SlimTaper profile has a little more substance than the necks you'll find on some Ibanez models, giving you plenty to get your hands around when digging into those mean power chords.

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