IK Multimedia Announces iRig Mic HD 2

(Image credit: IK Multimedia)

IK Multimedia is proud to announce that iRig Mic HD 2, the successor to the highly acclaimed iRig Mic HD, is now available for pre-order.

iRig Mic HD 2 is designed to put all the power of high-resolution digital audio into the hands of singers, musicians, interviewers, broadcasters, presenters, podcasters, and vloggers who are looking to capture pristine mobile recordings anywhere with remarkable ease.

The device is the only handheld microphone of its kind featuring high-quality 24-bit converters with sample rates up to 96kHz, a low noise preamp, a high-quality gold-sputtered electret condenser capsule for exceptional frequency and transient response, and an onboard dedicated headphone output with volume control for direct signal monitoring.

Offering unmatched quality and versatility at an affordable price, iRig Mic HD 2 comes with all the cables and accessories needed in a variety of situations, as well as a convenient table tripod for use during interviews, calls or video conferences.

Both in the studio and on the go, iRig Mic HD 2 is much more than just a digital USB microphone; it is a comprehensive tool for boosting the quality of audio content creation with all the convenience of a handheld form factor which cannot be found anywhere else. iRig Mic HD 2 delivers incredible performance and gives users the ability to record their instruments or vocal performances with 24-bit resolution and sample rates up to 96kHz.

The integrated low-noise preamp provides an optimal gain range while the gold-sputtered condenser capsule ensures clarity and accuracy over a frequency spectrum of 20 Hz - 20 kHz (-3 dB) making sure all the tiniest details of the sound source are faithfully captured in recordings.

Able to withstand a maximum sound pressure of 120dB, iRig Mic HD 2 provides a high level of performance and quality even when recording loud sources while the cardioid pickup pattern will help reject sounds coming from the rear of the microphone.

iRig Mic HD 2 features a versatile, integrated headphone output with volume control that can be used for monitoring the audio signal during recording or for listening to high-resolution music - including on the iPhone 7. The output can also come in handy for sending the audio signal to an external device like another recorder, a mixer or a PA system.

The device is designed to work flawlessly with the latest generation of iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices as well as with Mac and PC. It comes with a Lightning connector cable, a USB cable and extra accessories like a convenient table tripod, for use during conferences, radio shows, video calls etc., a sleek carrying pouch, for protecting the microphone while traveling or for storage, a mic stand clip and a handy 5/8" to 3/8" thread adapter.

iRig Mic HD 2 comes with downloadable versions of Mac and PC software including Ableton Live Lite, a Digital Audio Workstation application; T-RackS Classic collection of audio processing plug-ins; and Mic Room, with incredibly realistic virtual models of some of the most desirable microphones of all time.

Also included are iOS apps such as the Mic Pack for VocaLive, that adds a collection of virtual microphone models to the real-time vocal effects processing and multitrack recorder app; Pro Bundle for iRig Recorder, which adds indispensable processing like equalization and compression to the pro-audio recording and editing app with video; and Mic Room, the microphone modeling app.

iRig Mic HD 2 can be preordered now at just $129.99 and will be available for shipping in September 2017.

Check out a video overview below, and visit irigmichd2.com for more information.