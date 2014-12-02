Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Final Four: MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay Vs. Dunlop Cry Baby Multi-Wah

GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll—the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown—has reached the Final Four!

For the past month, we've been pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout. Now the competition is guaranteed to get even tougher.

Therefore, we're pulling out all the stomps! Sixteen stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — leading up to the king of Dunlop/MXR/Way Huge pedals.

You can check out the current bracket — with all 32 competing pedals that starting things off in Round 1 — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket is updated after (almost) every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day, excluding weekends. Each competing pedal will be accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay goes foot to foot against the Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Dunlop JHF1 Jimi Hendrix Fuzz Face (47.54 percent) LOST to the MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion (52.36 percent). We have to admit we were surprised! The Super Badass pedal will advance to the final. To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay

Go from crisp "bathroom" slap echoes to epic, Gilmouresque delays with the MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay. Featuring 600ms of delay time with optional modulation, and a three-knob layout that controls Delay, Mix, and Regen.

In addition, there are two internal trim pots that offer user-adjustable width and rate control of the modulation for even more tonal options. All done by a completely analog audio path for authentic rich, warm analog delay—made possible only by old-school analog bucket brigade technology. True bypass.

Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah

The 535Q is the Swiss Army knife of wah pedals. It provides control over the most important wah parameters, making it easy for you to create your ultimate wah tone. Select the frequency center of the effect, then dial in the frequency range to be swept by the pedal. From narrow and sharp to broad and subtle, this amazing wah can deliver it. Once you've got your sound, make sure it gets heard with the adjustable, switchable boost that can create endless sustain on any note.

Voting Closed!

The MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay (59.22 percent) defeated the Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah (40.78 percent) to advance to today's final shootout. To see the current (final) matchup, and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Food Sheet1