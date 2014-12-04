Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Final Shootout: MXR Super Badass Distortion Vs. MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay

GuitarWorld.com's current readers poll—the Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown—has reached the Final Shootout!

Yes, it's all come down to this. For the past month-plus, we've been pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout. Now the competition has reached its apex!

The MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion is going toe to toe against the MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay. Readers will have two full days to vote, and the results will be collected Friday, December 5.

If you've just joined us, here's a bit of background info: Sixteen stompboxes have gone head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — all leading to the crowning of the king of Dunlop/MXR/Way Huge pedals.

You can check out the just-updated bracket — showing all 32 pedals in the competition — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket). Matchups took place pretty much every day, excluding weekends.

As always, each competing pedal is accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of today's matchup. Speaking of which ...

Today's Matchup

The MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion goes foot to foot against the MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay. Start voting below! You'll have two days to vote!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: The MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay (59.22 percent) destroyed the Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-Wah (40.78 percent) to advance to today's final shootout. To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting throughout the competition!

Meet the Combatants

MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay

Go from crisp "bathroom" slap echoes to epic, Gilmouresque delays with the MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay. Featuring 600ms of delay time with optional modulation, and a three-knob layout that controls Delay, Mix, and Regen.

In addition, there are two internal trim pots that offer user-adjustable width and rate control of the modulation for even more tonal options. All done by a completely analog audio path for authentic rich, warm analog delay—made possible only by old-school analog bucket brigade technology. True bypass.

MXR Super Badass Distortion

Designed by the award-winning MXR Custom Badass team, the Super Badass Distortion puts decades of 100 percent analog distortion at your feet. With its highly responsive Distortion control, the Super Badass covers a full spectrum, from early Seventies low gain overdrive to modern “scooped” metal distortion and every shade of dirt in between.

Once you’ve dialed in your desired amount of crunch, you can use the Bass, Mid and Treble controls to finely sculpt your sound.

Voting Closed!

The MXR M169 Carbon Copy Analog Delay (58.61 percent) defeated the MXR M75 Super Badass Distortion (41.39 percent) and is the Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown champion!

To see all the matchups, head HERE. Thanks to everyone for voting throughout the competition!

