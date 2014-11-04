Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown, Round 1: Way Huge Aqua-Puss Delay Vs. Way Huge Echo-Puss Delay

It's time to compare the mettle of Jim Dunlop pedals!

In GuitarWorld.com's latest readers poll — the first annual Jim Dunlop Effect Pedal Throwdown — we're pitting Dunlop, MXR and Way Huge pedals against each other in a no-holds-barred shootout.

Yes, we're pulling out all the stomps! Thirty-two stompboxes will go head to head — or toe to toe, if you prefer — culminating with the crowning of the king of Dunlop pedals.

You can check out the beginning bracket — with all 32 competing pedals — in the Scribd.com window below (Be sure to click on the "full screen" button in the lower-right-hand corner to expand the bracket).

The bracket will be updated after every matchup, and matchups will take place pretty much every day. Each competing pedal will accompanied by a demo video created by the Jim Dunlop company, and you'll always find a photo gallery of the competing pedals at the bottom of each matchup.

Today's Matchup

In today's matchup, the Way Huge WHE701 Aqua-Puss Delay goes foot to foot against the Way Huge WHE 702s Echo-Puss Delay. Start voting below!

YESTERDAY'S RESULTS: Yesterday, the Cry Baby Multi-Wah (64.42 percent) destroyed the 95Q Cry Baby Wah Wah (35.58 percent) and advanced to the next round! To see all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

Meet the Combatants

Way Huge WHE701 Aqua-Puss Delay

The Aqua-Puss MkII is making its triumphant return, ready to bathe a tone-thirsty world in gorgeously smooth delay. One twist of the Delay knob takes you from a tight 20ms delay to a cavernous 300ms. The Feedback control regulates delay duration and intensity. But watch out. Extreme settings can send the Aqua-Puss MkII into self-oscillating psycho-freak-out mode! Meanwhile the Blend knob lets you set a balance between dry and delayed signal—from mild to wild.

The Aqua-Puss MkII delivers all the spooky mystery of vintage analog delay and tape-based echo, with none of the hassle of creaky, ancient gear.

"I really like the Way Huge Aqua Puss delay. It works great for me on my fly-out gigs. Thinking about just using it all of the time.” — Jim Heath a.k.a. Rev. Horton Heat

Way Huge WHE 702s Echo-Puss Delay

The Way Huge Echo-Puss was designed by delay expert Jeorge Tripps for players who want an organic analog delay pedal that allows them to fine-tune their delay sound with a simple user interface. It serves up 600ms of delay with a pair of gravelly-voiced bucket-brigade chips. Additionally, a fully tweakable LFO modulation circuit allows you to add a liquid texture to the sound of the repeats.

Voting Closed!

The Way Huge Echo-Puss Delay (53.02 percent) edged past the Way Huge Aqua-Puss Delay (46.98 percent) in a vote-filled shootout, advancing to the next round! To see the current matchup and all the matchups that have taken place so far, head HERE. Thanks for voting!

