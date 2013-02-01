NAMM 2013 Video: Reverend Guitars Introduces New Models, Including Bayonet, Kingbolt and Tricky Gomez

Here's a Guitar World video from the 2013 Winter NAMM Show, which took place January 24 to 27 in Anaheim, California.

During the gear-filled weekend, we paid a visit to the gang at the Reverend Guitars booth to check out the company's new models, including the Tricky Gomez (pictured), Kingbolt and Bayonet. The video features Joe Naylor of Reverend Guitars and our own Paul Riario of Guitar World.

