Oktober Guitars Releases New XP Model

The Elkridge, Maryland-based Oktober Guitars has introduced its new Oktober XP guitar, which they consider a new take on -- and improvement of -- a classic design.

The Oktober XP is available now worldwide and can be ordered directly from the Oktober Guitars website, which can be found below.

The guitar features a 24¾-scale length and 12-inch radius fretboard with real access to the 22nd fret. The XP’s mahogany neck and body are matched with Oktober Blockhead pickups.

Standard options Include:

  • Bound mahogany neck and body
  • Set neck construction
  • Premium bound ebony fretboard with mother of pearl diamond inlays
  • 22 fret neck
  • 24 ¾-inch scale
  • Floyd Rose Special tremolo (non-recessed)
  • Oktober Blockhead pickups BH1 (bridge) and BH2 (neck)
  • Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case
  • TobaccoBurst Quilt Top or Jet Black finish

List price: $1,250 USD
Factory Direct: $624.99 USD

For more about Oktober Guitars, visit their official website.