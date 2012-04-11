Oktober Guitars Releases New XP Model

The Elkridge, Maryland-based Oktober Guitars has introduced its new Oktober XP guitar, which they consider a new take on -- and improvement of -- a classic design.
The Oktober XP is available now worldwide and can be ordered directly from the Oktober Guitars website, which can be found below.
The guitar features a 24¾-scale length and 12-inch radius fretboard with real access to the 22nd fret. The XP’s mahogany neck and body are matched with Oktober Blockhead pickups.
Standard options Include:
- Bound mahogany neck and body
- Set neck construction
- Premium bound ebony fretboard with mother of pearl diamond inlays
- 22 fret neck
- 24 ¾-inch scale
- Floyd Rose Special tremolo (non-recessed)
- Oktober Blockhead pickups BH1 (bridge) and BH2 (neck)
- Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case
- TobaccoBurst Quilt Top or Jet Black finish
List price: $1,250 USD
Factory Direct: $624.99 USD
For more about Oktober Guitars, visit their official website.