Oktober Guitars Releases New XP Model

The Elkridge, Maryland-based Oktober Guitars has introduced its new Oktober XP guitar, which they consider a new take on -- and improvement of -- a classic design.

The Oktober XP is available now worldwide and can be ordered directly from the Oktober Guitars website, which can be found below.

The guitar features a 24¾-scale length and 12-inch radius fretboard with real access to the 22nd fret. The XP’s mahogany neck and body are matched with Oktober Blockhead pickups.

Standard options Include:

Bound mahogany neck and body

Set neck construction

Premium bound ebony fretboard with mother of pearl diamond inlays

22 fret neck

24 ¾-inch scale

Floyd Rose Special tremolo (non-recessed)

Oktober Blockhead pickups BH1 (bridge) and BH2 (neck)

Form-fitting Oktober hard shell case

TobaccoBurst Quilt Top or Jet Black finish

List price: $1,250 USD

Factory Direct: $624.99 USD

For more about Oktober Guitars, visit their official website.