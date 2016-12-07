Orkestra Obsolete Play “Blue Monday” on One-String Diddley Bow

We’ve all seen the intro to It Might Get Loud where Jack White builds a Depression-era diddley bow (a one-string slide guitar) on his front porch.

In this wild video, U.K. ensemble Orkestra Obsolete use the same instrument—along with a handful of other obsolete 1930s instruments—for a haunting version of New Order’s “Blue Monday.” The diddley bow comes in at the 2:12 mark.



Want to make your own DIY instruments? Check out my newly updated Musical Instrument Free Plans Archive over at Cigar Box Nation. I recently added 20 new sets of plans to the list, including cigar box guitars, Depression-era Vaudeville instruments and even a lap steel made from a 2x4.

