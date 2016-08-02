Paul Reed Smith Discusses History of the Guitar Industry

Last month, PRS Guitars hosted its annual "Experience PRS" event in Stevensville, Maryland.

Guitar World was on hand to cover the proceedings, which included getting an eyeful (and earful) of the usual great gear, plus performances by Living Colour and Black Stone Cherry.

During the event, we got a chance to sit down with Paul Reed Smith himself and discuss PRS Guitars' new McCarty 594 model. You can check out that video right here.

Guitar World's Paul Riario also hosted a one-on-one chat with Smith, during which the guitar maker discussed the history of the guitar industry. You can watch the full video below.

For more about PRS Guitars, visit prsguitars.com.