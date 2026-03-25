I’m rebuilding my pedalboard for my first gig of 2026 and these 9 essential items in the Amazon Big Spring Sale will ensure I’m gig-ready from just $4.49

With my first gig of the year coming up, it’s time to set about rebuilding my pedalboard. I’ve got a couple of new pedals I want to make permanent additions to my setup, and, of course, tidying up the cabling to make it as ergonomic as possible is always something that can be improved upon. And a tidy pedalboard does more than just look good; it makes me organized with my gear so I can concentrate on the actual playing.

The timing of this is perfect as the Amazon Big Spring Sale has just launched, and it features a bunch of gear that’s perfect for neatening up and tidying a pedalboard. With none of the items here costing more than $22, you can upgrade your setup without having to spend loads. With just a few cleverly sourced accessories from beyond the musical instruments section of Amazon’s Narnia of domestic goods, we’ll have your pedalboard looking properly professional in no time, and for very little outlay.

Thomann Spring Sale: Up to 60% off

Shopping in the UK and fear missing out on the action? Don't worry, because the Thomann Spring Sale is the place to bag yourself a deal on something that will inspire your guitar playing throughout the rest of the year. With discounts on brands like Gibson, Fender, Universal Audio, and many more, it’s easily one of the biggest and best sales of the year so far. Read more Read less ▼

Having looked through a huge portion of the sale, I’ve picked out 9 pedalboard essentials that will ensure you have a great gigging season going forward, some of which I will be picking up myself:

Save 30% ($3.01) Jsiton Glow In The Dark Tape: was $9.99 now $6.98 at Amazon I see a lot of this stuff on touring players’ pedalboards. Whether it’s marking pedal settings, used on multi-switchers to denote which switch does what, or just making out space for certain pedals to be placed, this glow-in-the-dark tape is a less thought-of, but extremely useful hack for your ‘board. With 30% off in the sale, it’s down to just $6.98, an absolute bargain for organizing your rig. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($3.89) Ernie Ball Flex Patch Cable: was $24.99 now $21.10 at Amazon I can always use more patch cables , and as I have a multi-switcher, the longer ones are now infinitely more useful to me than shorter cables. This 3-pack of Ernie Ball Flex Patch Cables is down to just $21.10 at the moment, and having tested loads of these for our guides, I’ve found them to be amongst the best out there. Read more Read less ▼

Save 5% ($0.99) 3M Dual Lock Tape: was $19.94 now $18.95 at Amazon Boasting a strength 5x that of traditional hook and loop, this 3M Dual Lock Tape is ideal for strapping down pedals or cables securely, whilst remaining easily removable. If your pedalboard doesn’t already have hook and loop on it or you frequently move your pedals around, it’s a great choice for a strong bond that doesn’t require the strength of Hafthor Bjornsson to take your pedals off. It’s also useful for attaching pedalboard power supplies and other cabling. It’s not got a massive discount in the sale, but at $18.95 it’s pretty good value for money. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($5.52) Nettbe Resusable Cable Ties: was $12 now $6.48 at Amazon I prefer to use reusable cable ties on my board versus the more permanent ones because they're far easier to remove in the event of a failure. Cables dying is unfortunately a fact of touring life, as is having to rejig all your pedals to add something new to your setup or replace something broken, so doing your cable management with these makes it much easier if you want flexibility. These reusable cable ties are nearly half price in the sale, and you get 60 in a pack, which means each tie costs around $0.10. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($4) Velcro Heavy Duty Tape: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon If you’d rather have classic Velcro to attach your pedals, then this deal on Velcro Heavy Duty tape is ideal for guitar players looking to secure their pedals. It’s got a decent 20% discount, and you get 16 feet of tape, which should keep you going for a good while. Velcro offers an excellent hold, to the point it can be difficult to get your pedals back off, so if you want security, this is the stuff to go for. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($1.50) XHF Zip Tie Mounts: was $9.99 now $8.49 at Amazon I just bought some of these exact zip tie mounts for my own pedalboard, in order to route cables underneath my board. If you’ve got a complex signal chain with pedals in effects loops or a loop switcher, then these are an absolute godsend for keeping everything in order on the other side of your pedalboard. It’s a small discount, but at just $9.99 normally, it’s not as though these are hugely out of reach for the majority of guitarists. Read more Read less ▼

Save 11% ($2) AA Audio Accessory Patch Cables: was $17.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Cheap patch cables are pretty good these days, and these AA Audio Accessory Patch Cables are very well reviewed on Amazon. This deal gives you four, six-inch patch cables for just $15.99, which works out at just $3.99 per cable. They’ve got gold-plated connectors and have a flat patch design, which will make them easy to work into even the tightest spaces between pedals. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% ($0.50) ISDVBUY Footswitch Toppers: was $4.99 now $4.49 at Amazon I use footswitch toppers on my own ‘board, not for protection, but to make it easier to hit the right pedal in the chaos of a live show. Toppers give a much more tactile feel than the regular footswitches on most guitar pedals, and they’re really handy if you use them on the pedals that are furthest away from the front of the ‘board. These ISDVBUY Footswitch Toppers have a 10% discount, taking them down to just $4.49, and you get ten black and ten white, with each costing just $0.22. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($4.50) Fender Pick Tin: was $20.99 now $16.49 at Amazon A pick tin is one of those things guitarists don’t often think of when building a pedalboard, but for me, it’s an essential part of my setup. I don’t particularly use it that often, but it’s come in very handy on a number of occasions when I’ve reached into my pockets only to find there are no picks present. Just pick up a bulk of your favorite gauge of guitar picks and store them in there for a rainy day. This Fender Pick Tin looks better than your average pick tin and comes with 12 Fender 351 picks in thin, medium, and heavy gauges to cover all needs. With a 21% discount, it’s just $16.49, which is an absolute bargain. Read more Read less ▼

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