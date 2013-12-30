Review: Reunion Blues Renegade RBEL-B4 Gig Bag

If you’ve ever turned up your nose at a gig bag over aesthetics or inferior protection, I present the Renegade by Reunion Blues.

As its name suggests, the Renegade challenges the reasons you hate gig bags.

The zipper is fool-proof, there’s an interior headstock and bridge guard to prevent hardware or strings from chewing up the corrosion-resistant interior, and the outside is made of water-resistant leather. Between all this is a dual layer of foam (reinforced on all edges and seams) that keeps your instrument snug.

The Renegade is offered for electric, hollow-body, classical, dreadnought and bass guitars. I checked out the RBEL-B4 electric bass model. All the models offer identical features; they differ according to the size of the instrument.

The pockets on the bags can fit things musicians actually use. The main pocket on the lower front of the bag measures 14 ½ inches high by 11 ½ inches wide. I could squeeze a laptop in there, but notebooks, cables, strings, straps and tuners will fit nicely too. Cool features inside the main pocket are a Velcro cable hanger and two smaller hideaway pockets that are great for stashing your cell phone, wallet, picks or, well, other things if Willie Nelson is reading this.

In my tidy practice room it all seemed too perfect. But how would it hold up when I threw it in the back of a van and took it to a gig?

You can carry it using the signature Zero G handle or backpack straps. Zero G is a fancy way of saying it’s a nicely padded handle that evenly distributes the weight of your instrument. The backpack straps can be disconnected and zipped up when not in use.

The 1 inch of padding all the way around kept my bass from moving. Two bonuses I found on the gig were a third handle above the backpack straps and two metal feet to keep the leather from touching the ground. If this gig bag only carried my amp at the end of the night, I’d say it did it all.

Web: reunionblues.com

Street Price: $399.95

You can't believe everything you read on the Internet, but Billy Voight is a gear reviewer, bassist and guitarist from Pennsylvania. He has Hartke bass amps and Walden acoustic guitars to thank for supplying some of the finest gear on his musical journey. Need Billy's help in creating noise for your next project? Drop him a line at thisguyonbass@gmail.com.