Summer NAMM 2015: Marshall Introduces New Handwired Astoria Range

The new Marshall Astoria Series of all-tube (3 or 4 x ECC83 (12AX7), 1 x GZ34 rectifier, 2 x KT66) amplifiers consists of three models—Classic, Custom and Dual—each available as a 30 Watt 1x12" combo or a 30 Watt head.

Each model also has a matching 1x12" cabinet option loaded with a custom-voiced, 75 Watt, Celestion Creamback speaker—the same speaker as in the combo.

All are craftsman-built with pride at the Marshall factory in Bletchley, England. The six amplifiers feature handwired, point to point, all-valve tone paths plus modern features and functionality. To achieve this innovative marriage of authentic tonal character and switching features the Astoria series uses turrets mounted on a PCB – allowing the handwiring and more complex switching circuitry to elegantly coexist on a single board.

The Astoria series drew a great deal of attention when it was “sneak-peeked” at Musikmesse in Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this year. It is now being sonically unveiled for the first time at Summer NAMM 2015 in Nashville.

ASTORIA CLASSIC

The Astoria Classic is a single channel, all-tube, 30 Watt amplifier that will appeal to tube purists and also to pedal enthusiasts who will find it the perfect foundation for their sound.

The amp features Power Reduction (30W or 6W) can be accessed via the Master Volume and Edge control for controlling how dark or bright the overall tone is, and Sensitivity control to find that perfect bite. The Classic combo, head and extension cabinet are all covered in green vinyl with a central white stripe, and also feature a color-coded version of Marshall’s legendary “block” logo badge.

Astoria Classic Features

• 30 Watt, all-tube amp (or 5 when Power Reduction is activated)

• 3 x ECC83, 1 x GZ34 (rectifier) & 2 x KT66 (power amp) tubes

• Contemporary handwired design

• Power Reduction switch (30W or 5W)

• Master Volume

• Edge control

• Bass, Middle, Treble controls

• Sensitivity Control

• Lo & Hi Sensitivity Inputs

• Two-tone covering – green and white

• Color-coded Marshall “block” logo

• Brushed aluminum panel

• Custom-voiced, 75 Watt, Celestion 12” Creamback speaker in combo and extension cabinet

• Dustcover included

ASTORIA CUSTOM

The all-tube, Astoria Custom features a footswitchable, +20bB Boost switch which adds plenty of natural gain when needed. On top of that, there is an Edge control to make the overall tone brighter or darker, Master volume, plus push/pull switches for Power Reduction (30W or 6W), Bright (highs) and Body (lows). The rear panel boasts a footswitchable, valve-driven series FX Loop. The Classic combo, head and extension cabinet are all covered in red vinyl with a central white stripe, and also feature a color-coded version of Marshall’s legendary “block” logo badge.

Astoria Custom Features

• 30 Watt, all-tube amp (or 5 Watt when Power Reduction is activated)

• 4 x ECC83, 1 x GZ34 (rectifier) & 2 x KT66 (power amp) tubes

• Contemporary Handwired design

• Power Reduction switch (30W or 5W)

• Master Volume

• Edge Control

• Bass, Middle, Treble Controls

• Brightness Switch

• Boost Switch (footswitchable)

• Gain Control

• Body Switch

• Lo & Hi Sensitivity inputs

• Series, tube-driven FX Loop (footswitchable) with Level Control

• Footswitch included (for Boost & FX Loop)

• Two Tone Covering – red and white.

• Color-coded Marshall “block” logo

• Brushed Aluminum panel

• Custom-voiced, 75 Watt, Celestion 12” Creamback speaker in combo and extension cabinet

• Dustcover included

• 2-way Footswitch included

ASTORIA DUAL

As its name suggests, the all-tube Astoria Dual is a two channel amp—Clean and OD (footswitchable).

It also features Master Volume and Edge controls, plus push/pull switches for Power Reduction (from 30 Watts or 5 Watts) and Body, which broadens low end frequencies. On the rear panel of the Astoria Dual is a footswitchable, valve-driven, Series FX loop with Level control.

Astoria Dual Features

• 30 Watt, all-tube amp (or 5 Watt when Power Reduction is activated)

• 4 x ECC83, 1 x GZ34 (rectifier) & 2 x KT66 (power amp) tubes

• Two footswitchable channels – Clean and OD (footswitch included)

• Contemporary Handwired design

• Power Reduction switch (30W or 5W)

• Master Volume

• Edge Control

• Bass, Middle, Treble Controls

• OD Volume

• OD Gain

• Body Switch

• Clean Volume

• Channel Switch

• Lo & Hi Sensitivity inputs

• Footswitchable Tube-driven, Series FX Loop with Level control (footswitch included)

• Footswitch included (for Channel change & FX Loop)

• Two-tone covering

• Color-coded Marshall logo

• Brushed aluminum panel

• Custom-voiced, 75 Watt, Celestion 12” Creamback speaker in combo and extension cabinet

• Dustcover included

• 2-way footswitch included

Astoria will be available in fall 2015.

Astoria will be available in fall 2015.